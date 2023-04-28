Arista Networks Inc(ANET) 2023 CEO Jayshree Ullal's shareholder letter: A Year of Growth and Innovation Amidst Challenges

CEO Jayshree Ullal addresses shareholders with a comprehensive review of Arista's 2022 milestones and future outlook

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue for fiscal year 2022 was $4.381 billion, a 48.6% increase compared to fiscal year 2021.
  • Introduction of new products and expansion of existing series to meet customer demands.
  • Commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility highlighted.
Article's Main Image

DEAR ARISTA NETWORKS STOCKHOLDERS,

Through 2022, Arista has continued to help our customers deliver innovative network transformation platforms for data-driven cloud networking despite having to navigate industry wide supply chain challenges. This further validates the customer value of Arista’s differentiated cloud networking platforms, now adopted by many of the largest cloud and enterprise customers around the world.

2022 Milestones:

• Revenue for our fiscal year 2022 was $4.381 billion, an increase of 48.6% compared to fiscal year 2021.

• Arista announced a comprehensive network automation solution with the Arista Continuous Integration (CI) Pipeline, delivering an agile, data-driven change management process for the network.

• Arista announced the expansion of its widely deployed 7050X4 Series, adding new 100G to 400G systems, providing longevity and investment protection for enterprise compute and storage, colocation providers (Colo) and managed services providers (MSPs).

• Complementing the new 7050X4 Series, Arista also announced an expansion of the 7060X5 Series with the addition of 800G, which doubles the capacity of hyperscale backbones while reducing space and power per gigabit.

• Arista expanded and accelerated EOS routing validated for cloud, carrier, and enterprise solutions to continue to drive down customer operational cost and complexity with a consistent and modern approach to a broad range of routing use cases.

• Arista announced the next generation of converged ultra low latency, highly programmable 7130 Series systems designed for demanding in-network applications, improving customer agility while consolidating multiple devices that reduce complexity, power and costs.

• Arista expanded its Cognitive Campus with the introduction of Arista CUE™ (Cognitive Unified Edge) to enable commercial customers to accelerate new services and technology innovations by consolidating multiple security and networking functions into an “edge as a service” cloud-managed solution.

• Arista announced that its 720XP series of switches for campus deliver embedded security and packet analysis. Embedding NDR (Network Detection and Response) capabilities into the Arista EOS-based switches themselves, customers derive broader visibility and threat hunting across the modern cognitive campus.

• Arista introduced the AI Spine to deliver a balanced combination of low power, high performance/latency and reliability.

We are pleased with Arista’s continued focus on the evolution in products, customer intimacy and new market expansion.

I thank Arista stockholders, customers, partners and our employees for your continued support.

JAYSHREE ULLAL

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Arista Networks, Inc.

April 28, 2023

Read the original letter here.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.