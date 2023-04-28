DEAR ARISTA NETWORKS STOCKHOLDERS,

Through 2022, Arista has continued to help our customers deliver innovative network transformation platforms for data-driven cloud networking despite having to navigate industry wide supply chain challenges. This further validates the customer value of Arista’s differentiated cloud networking platforms, now adopted by many of the largest cloud and enterprise customers around the world.

2022 Milestones:

• Revenue for our fiscal year 2022 was $4.381 billion, an increase of 48.6% compared to fiscal year 2021.

• Arista announced a comprehensive network automation solution with the Arista Continuous Integration (CI) Pipeline, delivering an agile, data-driven change management process for the network.

• Arista announced the expansion of its widely deployed 7050X4 Series, adding new 100G to 400G systems, providing longevity and investment protection for enterprise compute and storage, colocation providers (Colo) and managed services providers (MSPs).

• Complementing the new 7050X4 Series, Arista also announced an expansion of the 7060X5 Series with the addition of 800G, which doubles the capacity of hyperscale backbones while reducing space and power per gigabit.

• Arista expanded and accelerated EOS routing validated for cloud, carrier, and enterprise solutions to continue to drive down customer operational cost and complexity with a consistent and modern approach to a broad range of routing use cases.

• Arista announced the next generation of converged ultra low latency, highly programmable 7130 Series systems designed for demanding in-network applications, improving customer agility while consolidating multiple devices that reduce complexity, power and costs.

• Arista expanded its Cognitive Campus with the introduction of Arista CUE™ (Cognitive Unified Edge) to enable commercial customers to accelerate new services and technology innovations by consolidating multiple security and networking functions into an “edge as a service” cloud-managed solution.

• Arista announced that its 720XP series of switches for campus deliver embedded security and packet analysis. Embedding NDR (Network Detection and Response) capabilities into the Arista EOS-based switches themselves, customers derive broader visibility and threat hunting across the modern cognitive campus.

• Arista introduced the AI Spine to deliver a balanced combination of low power, high performance/latency and reliability.

We are pleased with Arista’s continued focus on the evolution in products, customer intimacy and new market expansion.

I thank Arista stockholders, customers, partners and our employees for your continued support.

JAYSHREE ULLAL

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Arista Networks, Inc.

April 28, 2023

