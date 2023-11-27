Dear Fellow Shareholders,

One of the things I love about food retail is that customers are always evolving. As tastes and needs continually shift, accommodating those shifts with agility earn us the privilege of continuing to serve our customers. This is what makes our industry so exciting.

The ways customers shop for food is ever evolving and always changing. Customers used to shop once a week, checking off items from handwritten lists. Today, our customers manage their groceries with a mix of in-person and online shopping, rely on digital technologies to make lists and track spending, and shop for more ready-made meal solutions. Outside our stores, we know customers spend approximately half of their food budgets at restaurants.

What hasn’t changed is our passion to deliver fresh, affordable food to the communities we serve and inspire our customers to discover their love for food. Our business model is built around offering fresh products at competitive prices with no compromise on quality, selection, and convenience. This is a time-tested approach in any operating environment, and we remain committed to it into the future. Every day, we provide our customers with lower prices on the foods they love and more choices to meet their needs and wants.

Our passion for our customers, associates and communities is also on display in our willingness to take on difficult challenges and see them through. We see it in the way our store and supply chain teams respond to natural disasters, always the first to help our communities. We see it in the way our associates worked with the White House, governors, and mayors to ensure America had access to fresh, affordable food during the pandemic. And we see it in our willingness to address one of our food systems most intractable challenges – that more than 40% of the food produced goes to waste each year while one in eight Americans struggle with hunger – through our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan.

Kroger has the fortitude to take on these challenges because we know that when we take care of our customers, associates and communities, our shareholders will benefit.

We continue delivering value for our shareholders. On a three-year basis, Kroger’s adjusted net earnings per diluted share has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 24.5% which has helped support a total shareholder return of 78.2% over the same period.

This incredible outcome is the result of our dedicated and thriving associates delivering a full, fresh and friendly experience for more than 11 million customers every day. It’s no wonder Kroger was recently included in a list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies. From our manufacturing facilities and fulfillment centers to our store and office teams, we appreciate everything our associates do to embody Our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit.

Our associates are driving consistent execution of our go-to-market strategy in every interaction, everyday positioning the company for sustainable, long-term growth.

Kroger is building momentum and has the people, the plan, and the operational discipline to win today and in the future.

Update on proposed merger with Albertsons Co.

In October 2022, we announced our definitive merger agreement with Albertsons Companies, Inc. We are incredibly impressed with the Albertsons team and their commitment to their associates, culture, customers, and communities.

Lower prices. More Choices.

We believe bringing our highly complementary organizations together will provide customers with lower prices and more choices. Our proposed merger will mean more value for our customers, with lower prices and more food choices to discover. And we will begin on day one post-close, with $500 million already committed to bringing down prices.

Empower our associates’ success

Our associates are responsible for our success, and we are committed to investing in theirs. The proposed combination will secure the long-term future of union jobs while creating a more competitive alternative to larger, non-union retailers. We have already committed $1 billion to continue raising associate wages and comprehensive, industry-leading benefits.

It is vital that we support our associates as they explore what their individual career paths will be. So many of our associates come to Kroger to experience their first job. In 2022, approximately 20% of our new hires were 18 years old or younger. It is amazing that Kroger introduces so many young people to a fulfilling career in the grocery industry. We demonstrate how our associates can choose from many different paths and how a foundation in amazing customer service supports associates’ long-term goals, no matter where associates choose to build their careers.

At Kroger, associates get to help families discover healthier answers to the question, “what’s for dinner tonight;” create technology that makes customers’ shopping trips simpler; make healthcare more accessible for their neighbors – and even dream up a job that has yet to be created. The career opportunities are truly endless.

Build healthier communities free of hunger

The proposed merger will also allow our organization to invest in our communities in ways we simply cannot do on our own. I am so proud of what we have accomplished in our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste work and am impressed by the Albertsons team’s commitment to supporting their communities as outlined in their Recipe for Change plan. We know that when families eat together, it supports their children’s success across all aspects of their lives. I cannot wait to see how our combined efforts will connect people with the meals they need to thrive.

We look forward to continue working cooperatively with regulators and remain on track for a projected closure of the merger in early 2024.

2022 in Review

As the pandemic continued to fade and inflation caused ongoing economic uncertainty, our associates showed up for our customers. Last year, Kroger associates did everything we could to minimize the impact of inflation and help stretch tight food budgets so families could access fresh, affordable food, with zero compromise on convenience or selection. Our Leading with Fresh and Accelerating with Digital strategy and key focus areas of Fresh, Our Brands, seamless and personalization give us the flexibility to navigate a changing operating environment – all while providing value to our customers and our associates. We will continue to consider a five- to ten-year time horizon as we make key decisions.

During the year, we achieved positive identical sales without fuel of 5.6%, increased associate wages, resulting in an average hourly wage of $18 and rate of more than $23 with comprehensive benefits, exceeded $1 billion in cost savings for the fifth consecutive year, and announced 14 additional Kroger Delivery locations across the U.S.

The subsequent sections will highlight progress we made across our business in 2022 and ways we intend to continue building on our momentum moving forward.

Leading with Fresh

For us, Fresh for EveryoneTM is more than a brand promise. It’s a commitment to bringing fresh, affordable foods to more people in more neighborhoods. Fresh foods are central to families living healthy, thriving lives. And our customers prioritize fresh when they shop with Kroger – with more than more than 90% of customers purchasing fresh foods. Many companies claim they are focused on fresh – we have demonstrated success in creating fresher shopping experiences, and our customers are rewarding us for it.

In the last year, we continued to put our focus on fresh, both with our in-store and e-commerce experiences. The End-to-End Fresh initiative is at the center of how we are changing the way we bring fresh to life in our stores. Today, we have more than 1,400 stores implementing this initiative in their produce departments, driving higher produce and overall store sales. We look forward to exploring how we can expand this work in other fresh departments in 2023 and beyond.

We are also working closely with our technology and supply chain teams to understand ways we can add days of freshness to our products. From optimizing delivery routes to simplifying associate tasks, we want to ensure our customers can buy food at its peak of freshness and trust those items will remain fresh in their homes.

Freshness is also important when we think about innovation in Our Brands. In 2022, we launched a simplified opening-price-point brand known as Smart Way™. This new concept is easily identifiable for customers who want to stretch their budgets. It joins Kroger’s carefully curated, extensive Our Brands portfolio, which includes the company’s namesake Kroger brand, Simple Truth®, Private Selection®, Home Chef® and Heritage Farm®, among others.

In addition to the Smart Way brand introduction, we launched more than 680 new, unique Our Brands products last year. We engage with food trends throughout the year to understand what our customers are craving and ensure we have those items on our shelves. We aim to bring every customer the high-quality, affordable products they love – from pantry staples and fresh foods to ready-to-heat, restaurant-quality meals.

Accelerating with Digital

We continue to invest in our seamless ecosystem – bringing our customers the products they love when and where they want them. We see customers shift the ways they interact with us based on their individual needs, which aligns with our vision of a truly seamless shopping experience.

Our goal remains to be there for our customers – however they need us in a particular moment.

When it fits their day’s plans, customers may choose to shop in our stores. Sometimes, they find a Kroger Delivery order easier during a busy weekend. Or when nothing looks good in the refrigerator or the last paper towel comes off the roll, we’re here with Kroger Delivery Now, delivering in as little as 30 minutes. We remain well-positioned to achieve double-digit digital growth in the next three years.

Our brick-and-mortar stores and automated fulfillment centers work together to ensure our customers have access to the fresh foods and pantry staples they want when they need them most.

Our efforts to bring a truly personalized shopping experience to life are creating value for our customers. We serve the right promotions at the right time, directly to the customers who would be most interested in the offer. From providing suggestions to start a basket to offering a new item, we are providing customers real value. In 2022 alone, customers saved $1.4 billion through a combination of paper and digital coupons.

Investing in Our Associates

Our associates are at the heart of everything we do. I am always impressed at the ways they create memorable food moments for our customers every day. I regularly think back to my time working in a Kroger store when I began my career more than 40 years ago. I learned how to run a successful store, how to create real community with my customers and coworkers, and how important our stores are to the neighborhoods they serve.

Kroger provides opportunities for people seeking their first job, a new beginning, or a new challenge to discover a fulfilling career path. And we continue to invest in our associates. Earlier this year we committed nearly $800 million to raise wages and benefits, create new training opportunities, and improve healthcare options in 2023.

This investment builds on our $1.9 billion in incremental investments in wages and comprehensive benefits Kroger has made since 2018. As a result, we raised our average hourly rate to $18, or $23.50 an hour with comprehensive benefits.

We understand we must support our associates’ holistic well-being. To accomplish this goal, Kroger creates programs that power our associates’ growth, including a world-class educational benefit program offering associates up to $21,000 toward continuing education opportunities – whatever that may mean to our associates. In 2022 alone, more than 5,000 people engaged with this program. We provide affordable, accessible healthcare options, which includes free counseling. Also in 2022, we introduced a first-of-its-kind free financial coaching services to all our hourly associates. We remain committed to helping our associates thrive in their careers and at home, ensuring Kroger remains an employer of choice.

Environmental Sustainability and Social Impact

Kroger is committed to responsible sourcing practices, respecting human rights, and advancing animal welfare. Our comprehensive programs hold our suppliers accountable to meet our high standards and support our continual improvement. We rely on deep knowledge from our category sourcing leaders, data insights and input from our investors, industry groups, NGOs, and subject-matter experts.

In 2022, we published our greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goal roadmap. We are diligently working to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions from our operations by 30% by 2030 against a 2018 baseline. This goal was developed using climate science, supporting a well-below 2ºC climate scenario according to the absolute contraction method.

Kroger made considerable progress against our Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion plan. Launched in 2020, this action plan is accelerating change across the entire company. Since its introduction, we successfully provided unconscious bias training to all leaders and nearly half a million associates. We are working with 53 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and institutions serving Hispanic, Asian American and Pacific Islander, and Native American students. And we are taking strong steps to achieve our goal of increasing our spend with diverse suppliers to $10 billion annually by 2030.

We are growing the many ways we participate in our communities – both big and small. In 2022, we celebrated the fifth anniversary of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan. Since its inception, we directed more than $1.65 billion in food and funds to help end hunger, which includes more than 2.3 billion meals. We remain on track to donate 3 billion meals to our neighbors by 2025.

One accomplishment I am so proud of is our stores’ work to achieve 100% execution of our food rescue program in participating Kroger stores. Flawless execution is an ideal for which we always strive. It is inspirational to see the way our store teams embrace our mission of providing healthy food to their communities.

Looking to the Future

I am optimistic for what 2023 and beyond will mean for Kroger, our customers, our associates, and our communities. We are committed to providing the freshest food to our customers, with zero compromise on value, convenience, or selection. We are investing in the business to continuously optimize our approach to freshness – and our customers are taking notice. Our teams are always looking for new opportunities to bring fresh Our Brands items to our customers, both capitalizing on food trends and creating experiences that can only come from Kroger.

Customers continue to expect the convenience our digital experience offers. We are working toward innovative ways to ensure grocery shopping fits easily into our customers’ days – whether they are looking for a need-it-now item, a weekly stock-up shop, or the perfect ingredient to make a special meal more memorable. And we do more than make it convenient – we make the shopping experience personal. We know our customers, and we earn their trust daily by providing engaging offers on the foods they love.

And our amazing associates bring it all to life. In addition to creating a full, fresh, and friendly shopping experience for every customer, every time, our associates are committed to making their communities a better place to live. This year, we are recognizing 50 outstanding associates who raised significant funds for our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation. These dollars support our nonprofit partners across America who are working to create communities free from hunger and waste. Congratulations to each of these “Zero Heroes” for making measurable change for your neighbors.

I would like to thank our customers, associates, and shareholders for your ongoing support for Kroger. I look forward to everything we will do together in the year ahead.

With gratitude,

Rodney McMullen

Chairman and CEO, The Kroger Co.

