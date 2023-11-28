Unveiling Bio-Techne (TECH)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

With a notable daily gain of 4.16%, Bio-Techne Corp (TECH, Financial) has recently caught the attention of investors, despite a three-month loss of -18.68%. This fluctuation in stock price, paired with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.52, raises the question: is the stock significantly undervalued? To answer this, we delve into a valuation analysis that may reveal hidden insights about Bio-Techne's true market value. Read on for a comprehensive breakdown of Bio-Techne's financial health and growth prospects.

Company Introduction

Bio-Techne Corp (TECH, Financial), headquartered in Minnesota, is a key player in the life sciences field, providing essential consumables and instruments to various markets, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, academia, and diagnostics. With a diverse revenue stream, the company operates primarily through two segments: protein sciences, accounting for 75% of revenue, and diagnostics and genomics, making up the remaining 25%. The stock's current price of $63.59 is juxtaposed against a GF Value of $105.28, suggesting a potential mispricing that warrants a closer examination of Bio-Techne's intrinsic value.

1726747421314183168.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric designed to estimate the intrinsic value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. Currently, Bio-Techne (TECH, Financial) is deemed significantly undervalued according to this method. With a market cap of $10.10 billion, the stock's fair value is pegged higher than its current trading price, reflecting a strong potential for future returns.

1726747395259166720.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength mitigates the risk of capital loss. A glance at Bio-Techne's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.27, which is lower than 90.51% of its peers in the Biotechnology industry, suggests caution. However, GuruFocus confers Bio-Techne a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, indicating a fair financial position.

1726747442952597504.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over time equates to lower investment risk. Bio-Techne's impressive profit margins, outperforming 91.04% of the Biotechnology industry, underscore its robust performance potential. With a decade of profitability, annual revenues of $1.10 billion, and an operating margin of 25.4%, Bio-Techne's financial health appears strong.

Furthermore, growth is a pivotal valuation factor, often correlating with long-term stock performance. Bio-Techne's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 14.4% surpasses 59.95% of its industry counterparts, indicating a promising growth trajectory.

ROIC vs WACC

The comparison between a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can illuminate its profitability. Bio-Techne's ROIC of 11.13, although slightly lower than its WACC of 12.81, suggests that it is on the brink of generating shareholder value.

1726747462988787712.png

Conclusion

In summary, Bio-Techne Corp (TECH, Financial) presents itself as a significantly undervalued opportunity in the market. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth is commendable within the Biotechnology industry. For those interested in a deeper financial analysis of Bio-Techne, the company's 30-Year Financials are available for review.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.