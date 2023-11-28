Unveiling Ero Copper (ERO)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Closer Look at Ero Copper Corp's Current Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

With a recent daily gain of 5.66% and a three-month loss of 37.71%, Ero Copper Corp (ERO, Financial) presents an interesting case for value investors. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at $0.85, prompting the question: Is Ero Copper significantly undervalued? This article delves into a valuation analysis to provide an answer, inviting readers to explore the following in-depth assessment.

Company Introduction

Ero Copper Corp is a prominent player in the base metals mining sector, focusing on copper production from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver as by-products. The company's operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate segments, with ore processed at the Caraiba Mill. With a market cap of $1.30 billion and sales of $427.70 million, Ero Copper's financials reflect a robust operating margin of 22.92%. When compared to the GF Value, which estimates the stock's fair value at $18.05, Ero Copper's current price of $12.32 suggests it may be significantly undervalued.

1726972204970733568.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary calculation that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line serves as a benchmark for the stock's fair trading value.

According to our valuation method, Ero Copper (ERO, Financial) is currently significantly undervalued. The GF Value estimation suggests that the stock has a higher potential for future returns when its price is below the GF Value Line, as it is now. This indicates that Ero Copper's stock, with its strong operating margin and solid Earnings Per Share (EPS), may offer an attractive investment opportunity with potential for higher long-term returns than its business growth alone might suggest.

1726972182145331200.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is critical to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Ero Copper's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.41 ranks lower than most of its peers in the Metals & Mining industry, positioning it in the lower quartile compared to 2628 companies. Despite this, Ero Copper's overall financial strength score is a fair 6 out of 10, suggesting a stable financial position.

1726972226550427648.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies generally poses less risk, particularly those with a history of consistent profitability. Ero Copper has shown profitability in 5 out of the past 10 years. With an operating margin that surpasses 84.69% of its industry peers, the company's profitability is ranked as strong. Moreover, Ero Copper's average annual revenue growth of 15.3% positions it well compared to 59.09% of companies in its industry, indicating a solid growth trajectory.

ROIC vs WACC

An insightful metric for evaluating company profitability is the comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Ideally, ROIC should exceed WACC, indicating efficient cash flow generation relative to capital investment. Ero Copper's ROIC is currently at 9.64%, below its WACC of 13.02%, suggesting room for improvement in capital efficiency.

1726972246175576064.png

Conclusion

Overall, Ero Copper (ERO, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued, with a fair financial condition and strong profitability. Its growth outperforms a majority of peers in the Metals & Mining industry. For a more detailed look into Ero Copper's financials, you can view its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.