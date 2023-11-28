Market Today: Tech Giants and Biotech Suffer Amid Market Retreat

The stock market experienced a downturn as major indices closed in the red. The technology sector, in particular, felt the pressure with semiconductor stocks taking a hit after Analog Devices (ADI, Financial) reported a decline in revenue and forecasted continued challenges ahead. Investors also awaited earnings from Nvidia (NVDA, Financial), a key player in the industry. The health care sector led the few gainers, while technology and real estate sectors lagged behind. Amidst the market's negative sentiment, the S&P 500 struggled to maintain its recent rebound from correction territory.

In the biotech space, gene editing companies saw their shares decline after a recent rally. This sector had previously surged on the back of the UK's approval of a CRISPR-based drug developed by CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP, Financial) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX, Financial). However, the broader biotech market underperformed, with several companies like Editas Medicine (EDIT, Financial), Beam Therapeutics (BEAM, Financial), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA, Financial), Verve Therapeutics (VERV, Financial), Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO, Financial), and Precision BioSciences (DTIL, Financial) experiencing notable declines.

The airline industry also faced challenges as JetBlue (JBLU, Financial) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE, Financial) saw their stocks fall amidst ongoing legal battles with the Department of Justice. The trial, which could impact the proposed merger between the two airlines, has not yet led to any settlement discussions, adding uncertainty to the companies' futures.

In the healthcare sector, Novo Nordisk (NVO, Financial) announced limitations on the supply of its diabetes drug Ozempic in Europe due to its off-label use for obesity. This decision follows a similar strategy implemented in the U.S. and aims to prioritize existing patients amidst a surge in demand for the drug.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR, Financial) made headlines as it secured a significant contract with the UK's National Health Service to overhaul the country's healthcare system. Despite privacy concerns, the NHS has endorsed Palantir's software to improve patient care and operational efficiency. However, Palantir's stock reacted negatively to the news, with shares falling on Tuesday.

In the commodities market, Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW, Financial) experienced a sharp stock price decline after announcing a $500 million convertible bond sale. The proceeds are expected to fund the acquisition of U.S. metals recycler Reldan, but the move raised concerns about the company's financial strategy.

Consumer electronics company Sonos (SONO, Financial) is reportedly planning to expand its product line with the introduction of headphones and a set-top box. These new ventures aim to compete with established players like Bose, Apple (AAPL, Financial), and Roku (ROKU, Financial) in their respective markets.

Amazon's (AMZN, Financial) Jeff Bezos was rumored to be selling a significant portion of his shares, contributing to a decline in the company's stock price. The sale comes as Bezos continues to fund various personal projects and ventures.

Lastly, the global oil market is expected to face a slight surplus next year, despite potential production cuts by OPEC+ countries. This forecast contrasts with the current market deficit and declining stock levels, signaling a shift in the oil industry's dynamics.

