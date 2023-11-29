What's Driving Coeur Mining Inc's Surprising 12% Stock Rally?

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial) has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a 17.67% gain over the past week and a 12.35% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization now stands at $1.04 billion, and the current stock price is $2.73. When compared to the GF Value of $3.1, Coeur Mining is considered modestly undervalued, a positive shift from its past GF Value of $4.43, which suggested it was a possible value trap. This change in valuation indicates a more favorable outlook for investors considering the stock.

Introduction to Coeur Mining Inc

Coeur Mining Inc, operating in the Metals & Mining industry, is a producer of precious minerals, primarily focusing on gold and silver mining in the Americas. The company's key assets include the Palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington mines, with projects spread across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Despite the recent gains in stock price, Coeur Mining faces challenges in profitability and growth, which are critical factors for potential investors to consider.

Assessing Coeur Mining's Profitability

Coeur Mining's Profitability Rank is currently at 3 out of 10. The company's operating margin stands at -3.55%, which is better than 40.77% of 861 companies in the same industry. Its Return on Equity (ROE) is -3.09%, surpassing 74.65% of its peers, while the Return on Assets (ROA) is -1.50%, better than 78.52% of competitors. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is at -16.76%, which is more favorable than 51.26% of companies in the sector. Over the past decade, Coeur Mining has been profitable for only two years, which is a concern for long-term investors.

Growth Prospects and Challenges

The company's Growth Rank is low at 2 out of 10. Coeur Mining's 3-year revenue growth rate per share is -4.20%, which is better than 19.53% of 594 companies in the industry. The 5-year revenue growth rate per share is also -4.20%, outperforming 18.34% of the industry. However, the company's future looks slightly brighter, with a Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) of 6.79%, which is better than 60.37% of its peers. The 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is -8.60%, which is more favorable than 31.2% of the industry. These figures suggest that while Coeur Mining has struggled with growth in the past, there may be potential for improvement in the coming years.

Notable Shareholders in Coeur Mining

Among the significant holders of Coeur Mining stock, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) leads with 1,857,513 shares, representing 0.49% of the company. Renowned investor Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 294,095 shares, accounting for 0.08%, and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) has a stake of 165,194 shares, or 0.04%. The positions of these prominent investors may influence other market participants' views on the stock.

Competitive Landscape

Coeur Mining operates in a competitive environment, with Seabridge Gold Inc (SA, Financial) having a market cap of $985.524 million, Dakota Gold Corp (DC, Financial) at $225.497 million, and Caledonia Mining Corp PLC (CMCL, Financial) at $227.187 million. These market caps reflect the relative size and scale of these companies within the industry, with Coeur Mining currently leading among its closest competitors.

Conclusion

In summary, Coeur Mining Inc has seen a significant improvement in its stock price over the recent period, now being considered modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. However, the company's profitability and growth metrics present a mixed picture, with some areas outperforming industry peers and others indicating room for improvement. The positions held by notable investors and the competitive landscape provide additional context for the company's current market standing. As Coeur Mining navigates its profitability and growth challenges, investors will need to weigh these factors carefully when considering the stock's potential.

