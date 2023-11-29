What's Driving Hims & Hers Health Inc's Surprising 16% Stock Rally?

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS, Financial) has recently caught the attention of investors with its notable stock performance. The company's market capitalization stands at a robust $1.69 billion, with the current stock price at $7.99. Over the past week, HIMS has experienced a 1.82% gain, and looking at the past three months, the stock has surged by an impressive 16.47%. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, HIMS is significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of $11.49, indicating potential room for growth. This valuation is particularly striking considering the past GF Value was not applicable, suggesting a recent reassessment of the company's intrinsic value.

Hims & Hers Health Inc operates within the consumer packaged goods industry, carving out a niche as a telehealth platform that connects consumers with healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of services for medical conditions including mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and primary care. This innovative approach to healthcare has positioned HIMS as a forward-thinking player in the telehealth space. 1727345952437628928.png

Despite the positive stock performance, HIMS's Profitability Rank is low at 1/10. The company's operating margin is currently at -5.13%, which is better than 17.52% of 1,849 companies in the same industry. Its Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -11.27%, surpassing 13.95% of its peers, while the Return on Assets (ROA) is at -9.25%, outperforming 13.29% of competitors. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -26.00%, which is still better than 7.88% of industry companies. These figures suggest that while HIMS is not the most profitable in its sector, it does hold some competitive advantages. 1727345973862133760.png

When it comes to growth, HIMS shows potential with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 2.70%, ranking better than 35.19% of 1,722 companies in the industry. More impressively, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is at 46.50%, which is higher than 82.63% of its industry peers. These growth rates indicate that HIMS has been expanding its earnings at a robust pace, which could be a positive sign for future performance. 1727345992103161856.png

Several prominent investors have taken notice of HIMS's potential. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,334,600 shares, representing a 0.63% share percentage. Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 1,053,214 shares, accounting for 0.5% of the shares, and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) owns 200,000 shares, which equates to a 0.09% share percentage. The confidence these experienced investors have in HIMS could be a testament to the company's prospects.

In comparison to its competitors, HIMS stands out with a higher market cap. EOS Inc (EOSS, Financial) has a market cap of $716.735 million, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS, Financial) is valued at $847.862 million, and European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ, Financial) has a market cap of $695.376 million. HIMS's larger market capitalization suggests that it may have a more significant presence or be valued more optimistically by the market than these peers.

In summary, Hims & Hers Health Inc has demonstrated a strong stock performance with a significant 16.47% gain over the past three months, and it is currently considered significantly undervalued based on the GF Value. While the company's profitability metrics may not be leading the industry, its growth rates in revenue and EPS are promising. The positions held by notable investors like Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio), and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) further bolster the company's profile. Finally, when placed against its competitors, HIMS's higher market cap could be indicative of its robust market position and potential for future growth.

