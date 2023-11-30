Unveiling Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Closer Look at Pinnacle West Capital's Market Valuation and Investment Potential

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Amidst the daily fluctuations of the stock market, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW, Financial) has recently experienced a 2.58% gain, yet over the past three months, it has seen a decline of 5.33%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.2, investors are contemplating whether the stock is modestly undervalued. This article delves into the valuation analysis of Pinnacle West Capital, providing insights into whether now might be an opportune time to invest.

Company Introduction

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW, Financial) is a formidable entity in the utilities sector, with its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, serving a vast customer base across central Arizona. The company boasts a significant stake in the U.S.'s largest nuclear plant and derives approximately half of its electricity from clean energy sources. Currently, Pinnacle West Capital's stock price is $73.65, while the GF Value estimates its fair value at $88.54, indicating that the stock may be modestly undervalued.

1727484098089381888.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation tool that provides an estimation of a stock's intrinsic value. It encompasses historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. When a stock's price aligns closely with the GF Value Line, it is considered fairly valued. If the price is significantly above, the stock may be overvalued, and conversely, if it is below, it could indicate undervaluation. For Pinnacle West Capital, the current stock price suggests it may be modestly undervalued, potentially offering a higher long-term return than its business growth alone might suggest.

1727484075117178880.png

Financial Strength Assessment

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid potential capital loss. Pinnacle West Capital's financial strength is concerning, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 0, ranking lower than the majority of its peers in the industry. This assessment places the company's financial strength at a weak 3 out of 10, indicating a poor balance sheet that investors should consider.

1727484124756766720.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent performance, pose less investment risk. Pinnacle West Capital has maintained profitability over the past decade, with a solid operating margin of 16.7%, placing it favorably within its industry. The company's profitability rank is a commendable 7 out of 10. However, its growth metrics show mixed results, with revenue and EBITDA growth rates hovering around the industry median. This data suggests that while Pinnacle West Capital is maintaining profitability, its growth trajectory is average compared to its peers.

ROIC vs. WACC Analysis

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another method to assess value creation. Pinnacle West Capital's ROIC over the past year stands at 3.05, which is below its WACC of 5.3, suggesting the company may not be creating value for shareholders. This comparison is a critical factor for investors to consider.

1727484142012133376.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinnacle West Capital appears to be modestly undervalued based on the GF Value, with fair profitability but less impressive financial strength and growth rates. As investors contemplate this information, they can further explore the company's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, be sure to check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.