EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM, Financial) has experienced a slight daily loss of 1.16%, yet it boasts a 3-month gain of 5.1%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 8.02, investors might wonder if the stock is significantly undervalued. This article delves into EPAM Systems' valuation, providing a comprehensive analysis for investors considering this potential opportunity.

Company Introduction

EPAM Systems is a prominent global IT services firm with a strong presence in North America, contributing to around 60% of its revenues. The company specializes in platform engineering, software development, and consulting services, with a keen focus on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics. A comparison between EPAM Systems' current stock price of $255 and the GuruFocus Fair Value (GF Value) of $400.59 suggests that the stock may be significantly undervalued, warranting a closer look at its intrinsic value.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, an internal adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, as well as analyst estimates of future business performance. When a stock's price lies significantly below the GF Value Line, it indicates potential for higher future returns. With a market cap of $14.70 billion and a current price per share well below the GF Value, EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued, hinting at a promising long-term return on investment.

Financial Strength

Investors must consider a company's financial strength to sidestep the risk of permanent capital loss. EPAM Systems boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 11.1, ranking it above 66.54% of its peers in the Software industry. With an overall financial strength rating of 8 out of 10, EPAM Systems' financial health is robust, indicating a lower risk of financial distress.

Profitability and Growth

EPAM Systems' profitability is a testament to its less risky investment profile, with a track record of profitability over the past decade. The company's operating margin of 12.07% surpasses 75.8% of its industry competitors, reinforcing its strong profitability. Additionally, EPAM's growth prospects are impressive, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 27%, outperforming 82.14% of companies in the Software industry.

ROIC vs WACC

An evaluation of EPAM Systems' Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) relative to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) reveals a company effectively creating value for its shareholders. With an ROIC of 21.8% against a WACC of 13.61%, EPAM Systems is successfully generating cash flow relative to the capital invested in its business.

Conclusion

In summary, EPAM Systems (EPAM, Financial) stands out as a significantly undervalued stock. The company's financial condition and profitability are robust, and its growth rates are favorable compared to industry peers. For a more detailed exploration of EPAM Systems' financials, interested investors can review the company's 30-Year Financials here.

