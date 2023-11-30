In the realm of stock market movements, insider trading activity is often a significant indicator that investors keep a close eye on. Recently, Director Carlton Highsmith made headlines by selling 10,000 shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on November 20, 2023. This transaction has sparked interest among shareholders and potential investors, as insider sales can sometimes provide insights into a company's future prospects.

Who is Carlton Highsmith?

KeyCorp's Business Description

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Valuation and GF Value Analysis

Conclusion

Carlton Highsmith is not just any director at KeyCorp; he is a seasoned professional with a deep understanding of the financial services industry. His experience and insights are invaluable to the company, and his actions in the stock market are closely monitored. Highsmith's decision to sell a significant number of shares may raise questions about his confidence in the company's future performance.KeyCorp is a financial services company providing a wide array of banking, investment, mortgage, and insurance products and services. It operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association, which is one of the largest bank-based financial services companies in the United States. With a network of branches and ATMs across several states, KeyCorp caters to both retail and commercial clients, offering solutions that include checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and wealth management services.The recent sale by Carlton Highsmith is part of a broader pattern of insider trading activity at KeyCorp. Over the past year, there have been 5 insider buys and 4 insider sells, indicating a relatively balanced view of the company's stock among those with intimate knowledge of its operations. However, the insider's decision to sell shares can sometimes be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future growth or profitability.The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of this trading activity, and it is essential to consider this in the context of the company's stock price. On the day of the insider's recent sale, KeyCorp shares were trading at $12.28, giving the company a market cap of $11.263 billion. This price point is crucial when assessing the implications of Highsmith's sale.When evaluating KeyCorp's stock, the price-earnings ratio stands at 9.70, which is higher than the industry median of 8.46 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be reasonably valued compared to its peers and its own historical performance. Moreover, with a current price of $12.28 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $17.70, KeyCorp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.69, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.The GF Value is a proprietary metric developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts. The fact that KeyCorp's stock is trading below its GF Value could suggest that it is an attractive buy for value investors, despite the recent insider sell.The sale of 10,000 shares by Director Carlton Highsmith is a transaction that warrants attention from KeyCorp investors. While insider sales can sometimes signal potential concerns about a company's future, the overall valuation metrics and GF Value suggest that KeyCorp's stock may still be undervalued. Investors should consider the insider trading trends, the company's business fundamentals, and the broader market conditions when making investment decisions. As always, it is recommended to conduct thorough research and possibly consult with a financial advisor before making any investment choices.

