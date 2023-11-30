Unveiling Baidu (BIDU)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Assessing the Modest Undervaluation of Baidu's Stock in Today's Market

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Baidu Inc (BIDU, Financial) has experienced a daily gain of 5.91%, yet over the past three months, it has faced a loss of 6.42%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 6.11, investors are considering whether the stock is modestly undervalued. This article aims to delve into the valuation analysis of Baidu (BIDU), exploring the reasons behind its current market position and whether it presents a worthwhile investment opportunity based on its intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

Baidu Inc (BIDU, Financial), the largest internet search engine in China, holds an impressive 84% share of the market as of September 2021. The company's core revenue, which constitutes 72% of its total, comes from online marketing services via its search engine. Beyond this, Baidu is heavily invested in technology-driven initiatives including artificial intelligence, cloud services, video streaming, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving. With a current stock price of $120.12 and a GF Value of $147.45, Baidu's valuation warrants a closer examination.

1727696923554541568.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's fair value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. When the stock price hovers significantly above the GF Value Line, it may indicate an overvalued stock with potentially poor future returns. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value Line suggests an undervalued stock with the prospect of higher future returns. Baidu's current market cap stands at $42 billion, and with a price of $120.12 per share, it appears to be modestly undervalued, hinting at the possibility of better long-term returns relative to its business growth.

1727696899974164480.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength reduces the risk of capital loss. Baidu's financial strength can be assessed by examining its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. With a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.08, it fares worse than 63.7% of its peers in the Interactive Media industry. Nevertheless, GuruFocus ranks Baidu's financial strength as a fair 7 out of 10.

1727696947508211712.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a key indicator of a company's investment potential. Baidu's profitability over the past decade has been stable, with a strong operating margin of 15.37%, ranking better than 73.01% of its industry competitors. The company's profitability rank is a solid 8 out of 10. When it comes to growth, Baidu's average annual revenue growth rate is 4.8%, which is lower than 58.27% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 10.2% is more competitive, ranking better than 52.81% of the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is essential to evaluate profitability. If ROIC exceeds WACC, the company is generating value for shareholders. Baidu's ROIC over the past 12 months is 7.19, surpassing its WACC of 6, indicating effective value creation.

1727696967867363328.png

Conclusion

In summary, Baidu (BIDU, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is robust. With growth that is competitive within the Interactive Media industry, Baidu presents an interesting case for investors. For a deeper understanding of Baidu's financial health, interested investors can review its 30-Year Financials here.

To explore high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.