Market Today: Microsoft and Adobe Lead Stocks with Negative Bond Yield Correlation

As the trading session wrapped up on November 23, 2023, notable movements were observed in the stock market. Microsoft (MSFT) and Adobe (ADBE) were among the stocks highlighted by Jefferies for their strong negative correlation to the 10-year Treasury yield, which has seen a significant drop from its peak of 5% last month. This correlation suggests that these companies could potentially benefit in a lower yield environment. Other stocks that exhibited a similar trend include S&P Global (SPGI), Blackstone (BX), and Prologis (PLD), among others. These stocks have not only shown a negative correlation but also outperformed the MSCI USA index.

In the realm of artificial intelligence, OpenAI has been in the spotlight with reports of a powerful AI discovery that could have far-reaching implications. The technology, known as Q*, is said to have the potential to solve mathematical problems, indicating advanced reasoning capabilities. This development comes amid news of CEO Sam Altman's departure from the company, with the AI discovery being a contributing factor.

In the real estate sector, Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) saw an increase in investment from Pershing Square Capital Management, led by Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio). The fund acquired additional shares of the company, totaling $12.7 million, demonstrating continued confidence in the real estate firm's prospects.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) experienced insider trading activity as Chief Strategy, Growth, and Data Officer Jonathan Auerbach sold a significant number of shares. This follows a pattern of more selling than buying by insiders over the past three months, which could be of interest to investors monitoring executive confidence in the company.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) experienced a surge in after-hours trading following a proposal from Colt CZ Group for a business combination. The offer, which includes a substantial buyback plan, has the potential to reshape Vista's market valuation and comes after a previous deal announcement that had negatively impacted the company's share price.

The sports betting industry is gearing up for a record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend, with Penn Entertainment's (PENN) ESPN Bet leading the surge in app downloads. Other major players like Flutter Entertainment's (PDYPY) FanDuel and DraftKings (DKNG) also saw significant activity, indicating a robust market for sports betting during a period filled with high-profile football games.

Amazon (AMZN) is on track to receive EU approval for its acquisition of iRobot without any conditions, signaling a smooth regulatory path for the tech giant's expansion into the home robotics market. This development follows scrutiny from various antitrust regulators, including the FTC in the United States.

Morien Resources Corp. (MOX:CA) announced the suspension of its quarterly dividend, citing the need for financial flexibility amid regulatory uncertainties. The decision is directly related to the status of the Donkin Mine, which has significant implications for the company's revenue stream.

Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META) are facing new EU draft rules aimed at combating online child pornography. The proposed legislation would require online service providers to proactively detect and remove such content while preserving end-to-end encryption, balancing child safety with privacy concerns.

Safety Shot (SHOT) filed a prospectus for the resale of shares by existing stockholders, a routine disclosure that provides insights into potential changes in the company's ownership structure.

