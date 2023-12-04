Mapfre SA's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Assessing the Upcoming Dividend Payout and Financial Health of Mapfre SA

Mapfre SA (MPFRF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on 2023-11-30, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-28. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Mapfre SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Mapfre SA Do?

Mapfre SA is engaged in insurance activity in its various lines of business, including both life and non-life insurance, finance, securities investment, and services. It operates through several business units such as Iberia, Brazil, Latam North, Latam South, North America, and Eurasia. Additionally, Mapfre SA offers assistance, global risks, and reinsurance services worldwide, with key revenue stemming from the Iberian market. The company also provides health and other non-life insurance policies.

fff

A Glimpse at Mapfre SA's Dividend History

Mapfre SA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2005, currently distributing dividends on a bi-annual basis. Below is a chart showing the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1729079325984092160.png

Breaking Down Mapfre SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Mapfre SA currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 7.08% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 7.24%, suggesting an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -0.80% per year, while the past decade's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 1.50%. Based on Mapfre SA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Mapfre SA stock as of today is approximately 6.80%.

1729079344761991168.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one must look at the company's payout ratio. Mapfre SA's dividend payout ratio is 0.69 as of 2023-06-30. A lower ratio suggests a greater capacity for the company to fund future growth and navigate downturns. Mapfre SA's profitability rank is 4 out of 10 as of the same date, indicating potential concerns about the sustainability of the dividend, despite the company reporting positive net income annually over the past decade.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Mapfre SA's growth rank of 4 out of 10 reflects poor growth prospects, which may impact dividend sustainability. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a strong revenue model, despite an average annual increase of -1.80%, underperforming approximately 70.55% of global competitors. Furthermore, Mapfre SA's 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -2.80% and -2.00%, respectively, underperform relative to many global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Mapfre SA's upcoming dividend payout is a positive sign for income-seeking investors, the company's dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics present a mixed picture. The sustainability of Mapfre SA's dividends may hinge on the company's ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities within the insurance sector. As investors consider Mapfre SA as a potential addition to their portfolios, they should weigh these factors carefully. For those seeking high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium offers a valuable tool with the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.