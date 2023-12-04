Amidst the fluctuating market, eBay Inc (EBAY, Financial) has caught the attention of investors with its recent 3.09% daily gain, though it faced a slight 3-month loss of 3.23%. With an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.06, the question arises: is eBay (EBAY) modestly undervalued? This article delves into a valuation analysis to uncover the potential of eBay's stock, inviting readers to explore the financial intricacies that could influence their investment decisions.

Company Introduction

eBay operates a vast e-commerce marketplace, ranking among the top 10 globally with a $74 billion gross merchandise volume (GMV) in 2022. It connects over 132 million buyers with approximately 20 million sellers across nearly 190 markets, deriving revenue from listing fees, advertising, service provider revenue-sharing, and managed payments. With over 50% of its GMV from international markets, eBay's presence is notably strong in the U.K., Germany, and Australia. The company's stock price of $41.48, juxtaposed with the GF Value of $57.3, provides a fertile ground for assessing its fair valuation.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and projected future business performance. When the stock price hovers significantly above the GF Value Line, it's often considered overvalued, signaling poorer future returns. Conversely, a price well below suggests undervaluation and the potential for higher returns. eBay's current market cap of $21.50 billion with a share price of $41.48 indicates that the stock may be modestly undervalued.

Due to its relative undervaluation, eBay's stock could likely offer higher long-term returns than its business growth alone would suggest.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with solid financial strength can mitigate the risk of capital loss. eBay's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.06 places it above 65.64% of its industry peers. This fair financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 suggests that eBay stands on stable ground financially.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over time equates to lower investment risk. eBay has maintained profitability for 8 out of the past 10 years, boasting a $10.10 billion revenue and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.06 in the last twelve months. Its operating margin of 20.84% outperforms 94.9% of its industry counterparts, earning it a strong profitability rank of 8 out of 10.

The company's growth is also a critical valuation aspect. eBay's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 26.5% surpasses 87.7% of its industry, although its EBITDA growth rate has not been as impressive.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into its value creation. eBay's ROIC of 12.2% over the past year exceeds its WACC of 9.56%, indicating effective capital allocation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, eBay (EBAY, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued, with fair financial health and robust profitability. Although its growth could be more dynamic, the company's stock still presents an attractive investment opportunity. For a deeper understanding of eBay's financials, one can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

