Unveiling News Corp (NWS)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Closer Look at News Corp's Market Valuation and Financial Health

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

News Corp (NWS, Financial) has recently shown a daily gain of 2.1% and an 8.59% gain over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.25, investors are keen to determine if the stock is fairly valued. This article delves into the valuation analysis of News Corp, providing an insightful look into whether its current market price reflects its intrinsic value. Read on for an in-depth analysis of News Corp's financial strength, growth prospects, and overall value proposition.

Company Introduction

News Corporation is a giant in the media world, boasting a diversified portfolio that includes The Wall Street Journal, Herald Sun, and The Times. With a strong foothold in the Australian pay-TV market through Fox Sports and Foxtel, and a dominant online real estate presence via REA Group, News Corp is a multifaceted conglomerate. Its publishing arm, HarperCollins, stands as one of the world's largest book publishers. Additionally, News Corp owns Move, a significant player in the U.S. digital property advertising space. The current stock price of $22.94 is juxtaposed against the GF Value of $21.74, prompting a discussion on whether News Corp is trading at a fair valuation.

1729147155437907968.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that determines the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance projections. For News Corp (NWS, Financial), the GF Value suggests that the stock is fairly valued at its current price, with a market cap of $12.70 billion. The valuation indicates that the long-term return of News Corp's stock is likely to mirror the company's business growth rate, assuming the market conditions remain constant.

1729147137352069120.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors must scrutinize a company's financial strength to avoid potential capital loss. News Corp's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.37 places it lower than 68.02% of its peers in the Media - Diversified industry. This ratio, combined with other financial metrics, leads to a GuruFocus financial strength ranking of 6 out of 10, indicating a reasonably healthy balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Profitability is a cornerstone of investment safety. News Corp has maintained profitability for 6 out of the past 10 years, with a revenue of $9.90 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.25 over the last twelve months. The company's operating margin of 7.35% is commendable, ranking well within its industry. Growth is equally crucial for valuation. News Corp's 3-year average revenue growth outperforms 61.05% of competitors, although its EBITDA growth rate has not shown significant progress.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to gauge profitability. News Corp's ROIC of 2.84 is currently below its WACC of 9, suggesting that the company is not creating value for shareholders as effectively as it could.

Conclusion

In conclusion, News Corp (NWS, Financial) appears to be fairly valued based on current estimates. The company's financial condition and profitability are stable, although its growth and value creation potential could be improved. For a more detailed financial overview of News Corp, interested parties can examine its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.