Tesla Inc (TSLA, Financial) has experienced a daily loss of -2.9% and a modest 3-month gain of 0.44%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.11. These figures raise a critical question for investors: Is Tesla (TSLA) significantly undervalued? This article dives into a valuation analysis to explore this query, providing readers with an in-depth assessment of the company's financial standing and market position.

Company Overview

Founded in 2003, Tesla Inc (TSLA, Financial) is at the forefront of the sustainable energy and electric vehicle industry. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Tesla not only produces electric vehicles but also solar panels, solar roofs, and batteries for energy generation and storage. With a diverse fleet of luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, and plans for more affordable vehicles, Tesla's influence is ever-expanding. In 2022, Tesla delivered over 1.3 million vehicles worldwide. Currently, Tesla's stock is trading at $235.45, while the GF Value estimates its fair value at $452.39, suggesting that the stock might be significantly undervalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that aims to determine the intrinsic value of a stock. It takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If Tesla's stock price is well below the GF Value Line, it could indicate that the stock is undervalued and may offer higher future returns. With Tesla's current share price at $235.45, it appears significantly undervalued according to our valuation method.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Assessment

Before investing in a company, it is crucial to evaluate its financial strength. Tesla's cash-to-debt ratio of 3.19 surpasses 77.26% of its peers in the Vehicles & Parts industry, reflecting a strong financial position with a score of 9 out of 10. This robust financial health suggests a lower risk of permanent loss for investors.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Tesla has been profitable for 3 out of the past 10 years, with a 12-month revenue of $95.90 billion and an operating margin of 11.22%, ranking higher than 80.8% of its industry counterparts. However, Tesla's profitability rank is 4 out of 10, indicating room for improvement. Growth is also a vital factor, and Tesla's average annual revenue growth of 36.4% outpaces 93.64% of industry companies, with a 3-year average EBITDA growth of 83.9%, ranking better than 96.96% of competitors.

ROIC vs. WACC Analysis

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can reveal its value creation potential. Tesla's ROIC over the past 12 months is 19.82, exceeding its WACC of 17.35, indicating that the company is effectively generating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tesla Inc (TSLA, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company boasts a strong financial condition and impressive growth, despite its moderate profitability ranking. For investors seeking to understand Tesla's financial health in greater detail, they can review the company's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.