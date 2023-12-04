Waters Corp (WAT)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Delving into the Robust Financial Health and Growth Trajectory of Waters Corp

Author's Avatar

Waters Corp (WAT, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $278.99, Waters Corp has witnessed a daily loss of 0.5%, marked against a three-month change of 3.4%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Waters Corp is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

1729154080313503744.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability and growth rank, but a moderate financial strength rank, GuruFocus assigned Waters Corp the GF Score of 96 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Waters Corp Business

Waters Corp (WAT, Financial), with a market cap of $16.50 billion and sales of $2.99 billion, operates in the analytical instruments industry. The company specializes in liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools. These instruments are critical in providing detailed information about the molecular structures and physical properties of various products, aiding clients in improving the health and well-being of end users. In 2022, Waters Corp generated 59% of its sales from pharmaceutical customers, 31% from industrial clients, and 10% from academic/government institutions, showcasing a diversified and stable customer base.

1729154103809994752.png

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank of Waters Corp is a testament to its superior ability to generate profits compared to its industry peers. This high rank is indicative of the company's efficient operations and strong pricing power, which contribute to its robust bottom line.

Waters Corp's strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence in the company's financial stability and future earnings potential.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Waters Corp's high Growth Rank reflects its commitment to expanding its business and maintaining a competitive edge. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 11.7% outperforms 52.97% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Additionally, the company's EBITDA has seen a consistent increase, with a three-year growth rate of 11.4% and a five-year rate of 11.5%, highlighting Waters Corp's ability to drive growth and improve profitability over time.

Next Steps

Considering Waters Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for companies with similar robust financial health and growth prospects can explore more options using the GF Score Screen available to GuruFocus Premium members.

As Waters Corp continues to innovate and lead in its field, the company's strong GF Score is a beacon for value investors seeking market outperformance. Will Waters Corp maintain its trajectory and reward investors who are tuned into its financial and competitive strengths? Only time will tell, but the indicators certainly point towards a positive outlook.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.