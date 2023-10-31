Zscaler Inc (ZS) Posts Robust Revenue Growth and Improved Profitability in Q1 Fiscal 2024

Revenue Surges by 40% YOY; Non-GAAP Net Income More Than Doubles

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Zscaler Inc (ZS) reports a 40% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $496.7 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income soars to $106.5 million, up from $44.0 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Operational efficiency improves with a significant reduction in GAAP net loss and strong free cash flow generation.
Article's Main Image

On November 27, 2023, Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on October 31, 2023. The company, a leader in cloud security, delivered a strong performance with significant year-over-year growth in revenue, calculated billings, and deferred revenue. Additionally, Zscaler Inc (ZS) demonstrated improved profitability with a notable reduction in GAAP net loss and a substantial increase in non-GAAP net income.

Financial Performance Overview

Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial) achieved a 40% increase in revenue, amounting to $496.7 million for the quarter. The company's calculated billings grew by 34% to $456.6 million, while deferred revenue expanded by 39% to $1.399.5 billion. The GAAP net loss was significantly reduced to $33.5 million from a loss of $68.2 million in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. Highlighting the company's profitability, non-GAAP net income reached $106.5 million, more than doubling from $44.0 million year-over-year.

Income Statement and Cash Flow Analysis

From an operational standpoint, Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial) reported a GAAP loss from operations of $46.1 million, which is an improvement from a loss of $69.1 million in the prior year. The non-GAAP income from operations stood at $89.7 million, or 18% of revenue, up from $42.1 million, or 12% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The company's cash flow also reflected strong performance, with cash provided by operations at $260.8 million, or 53% of revenue. Free cash flow was reported at $224.7 million, or 45% of revenue, marking a significant increase from the previous year's $95.6 million, or 27% of revenue.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

During the quarter, Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial) made key appointments to scale its cloud security business and announced a joint solution with partners to enhance security for healthcare organizations. The company was also recognized as one of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology for 2023 and released a report highlighting a 400% increase in IoT malware attacks year-over-year.

Looking ahead, Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial) provided a financial outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, expecting revenue between $505 million to $507 million and non-GAAP income from operations of $84 million to $86 million. For the full fiscal year 2024, the company anticipates revenue of approximately $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion and calculated billings of $2.52 billion to $2.56 billion.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of October 31, 2023, Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial) reported cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $2.324.4 million, an increase from the previous quarter. The company's strong balance sheet positions it well to continue investing in growth and innovation.

Expert Commentary

Chairman and CEO Jay Chaudhry commented on the results, stating,

We had a strong start to our fiscal year with all key metrics coming above our guidance. We are enabling enterprises to move forward with their key transformative initiatives - Zero Trust and AI - which is driving demand for our Zero Trust Exchange."
He also emphasized the company's commitment to scaling its go-to-market and R&D organizations to meet growing demand and support long-term growth.

Conclusion

Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial)'s first-quarter fiscal 2024 results reflect a company that is not only growing rapidly but also improving its profitability metrics. With a solid financial outlook and strategic initiatives in place, Zscaler Inc (ZS) is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for cloud security solutions.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Zscaler Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.