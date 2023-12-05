With a daily gain of 2.97% and a modest 3-month gain of 2.27%, Etsy Inc (ETSY, Financial) has been making subtle waves in the market. Investors are eyeing its Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.39, assessing whether the stock's current valuation truly reflects its worth. The question on many minds is: Is Etsy (ETSY) significantly undervalued? The following analysis aims to shed light on this pressing query, inviting readers to delve deeper into the financial intricacies of Etsy (ETSY).

Company Introduction

Etsy operates as a top-tier e-commerce marketplace in prominent regions such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. Specializing in vintage and craft goods, Etsy has successfully established a niche market, connecting over 95 million buyers with 7.5 million sellers. With consolidated gross merchandise volume hitting $13.3 billion in 2022, Etsy's financial footprint is significant. The company's revenue streams include listing fees, commissions, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. When juxtaposed with the GF Value of $148.17, which suggests the stock's intrinsic value, Etsy's current stock price of $73.95 indicates a potential undervaluation. This disparity sets the stage for a comprehensive evaluation of Etsy's market positioning.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric used to gauge the intrinsic value of a stock, factoring in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment based on past performance, and future business projections. Etsy (ETSY, Financial)'s stock, with a market cap of $8.90 billion, is currently deemed significantly undervalued according to this measure. This undervaluation suggests that the long-term return on Etsy's stock could outpace its business growth, offering an attractive proposition for investors.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is vital to mitigate the risk of capital loss. Etsy's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.41 places it in a less favorable position than 53.65% of its industry peers. This leads to a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 by GuruFocus, highlighting a need for caution due to its weaker balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, particularly those with a history of consistent performance, present lower investment risks. Etsy has maintained profitability for 5 out of the past 10 years, with a commendable operating margin of 13.7%, which surpasses 85.87% of its competitors. This earns Etsy a profitability rank of 7 out of 10. However, growth remains a critical aspect, and Etsy's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 46% is impressive, outperforming 94.47% of its industry. Yet, its EBITDA growth rate is concerning, ranking lower than its peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Assessing a company's value creation can be achieved by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). When ROIC exceeds WACC, it indicates effective cash flow generation relative to invested capital. Etsy's ROIC of 32.68 is substantially higher than its WACC of 12.68, signifying strong value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Etsy (ETSY, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued based on GuruFocus's valuation metrics. Despite the company's less-than-ideal financial condition, its profitability and ability to generate value for shareholders are notable. For a more detailed financial overview of Etsy, investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

