Unveiling Albemarle (ALB)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Albemarle Corp (ALB, Financial) has experienced a notable daily loss of -6.28%, compounded by a 3-month decline of -36.19%. Yet, with an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 28.2, investors are prompted to consider whether the stock is significantly undervalued. This article delves into a valuation analysis to determine if the current market price truly reflects Albemarle's worth.

Company Introduction

Albemarle Corp (ALB, Financial) stands as the world's largest lithium producer, a pivotal player in the burgeoning electric vehicle battery market. With operations spanning from salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. to hard rock joint venture mines in Australia, Albemarle is also a leader in bromine production for flame retardants and a major producer of oil refining catalysts. The contrast between its current stock price of $120.78 and the GF Value of $476.46 suggests a potential undervaluation, inviting a closer examination of the company's intrinsic value.

1729277109081272320.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of Albemarle's current intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past performance and growth, as well as future business performance forecasts. The GF Value Line suggests a fair trading value for the stock, with prices likely to oscillate around this benchmark. Currently, Albemarle's stock price is well below the GF Value Line, indicating that it may be significantly undervalued and could present higher future returns.

1729277089997189120.png

Given this significant undervaluation, Albemarle's stock may offer much higher long-term returns compared to its business growth, suggesting an attractive investment opportunity.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing the financial strength of Albemarle is crucial before considering an investment. The company's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.44, though lower than many of its industry peers, still denotes a fair financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. This suggests that Albemarle maintains a reasonable balance between liquidity and liabilities.

Profitability and Growth

Albemarle's consistent profitability over the past decade signals reduced investment risk. With a high operating margin of 19.58%, which outperforms 89.57% of its industry counterparts, the company's profitability rank stands strong at 8 out of 10. Moreover, Albemarle's 3-year average revenue growth rate surpasses that of 79.66% of its industry peers, while its EBITDA growth rate of 45.7% ranks better than 88.25% of companies in the Chemicals industry, highlighting robust growth prospects.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers insight into Albemarle's value creation. With an ROIC of 13.29, slightly above its WACC of 13.18, Albemarle demonstrates its capability to generate cash flow effectively from its invested capital, suggesting a positive value proposition for shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, Albemarle (ALB, Financial) presents as significantly undervalued when considering its fair financial condition, strong profitability, and commendable growth ranking. Investors seeking to understand the full picture of Albemarle's stock potential can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

Discover High-Quality Investments

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.