CF Industries Holdings (CF): A Fair Valuation Overview

Is CF Industries Holdings Priced Just Right? An Analysis of Its Market Value

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF, Financial) has recently experienced a daily decline of -3.14%, yet it has achieved a 3.64% gain over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $10.75, investors are keen to understand if the stock is fairly valued. This article delves into CF Industries Holdings' valuation, encouraging readers to explore the subsequent in-depth analysis.

Company Introduction

CF Industries Holdings is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizers, operating seven nitrogen facilities in North America and holding joint venture interests in the United Kingdom and Trinidad and Tobago. Utilizing low-cost U.S. natural gas, CF Industries Holdings stands as one of the most cost-efficient nitrogen producers globally. The company is also pioneering investments in carbon-free blue and green ammonia, which present alternative fuel options. With a stock price of $75.9 and a GF Value of $79.41, we are set to uncover whether CF Industries Holdings is trading at a fair value.

1729277115397894144.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique calculation of a stock's intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line suggests the ideal fair trading value for the stock. When a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it could be overvalued, potentially leading to poor future returns. Conversely, a price well below may indicate undervaluation and the possibility of higher returns.

CF Industries Holdings appears to be fairly valued according to GuruFocus' valuation method. With a market cap of $14.50 billion, the stock's price aligns closely with our GF Value estimation. As a result, the long-term return of CF Industries Holdings' stock is likely to mirror the rate of its business growth.

1729277094631895040.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid permanent capital loss. CF Industries Holdings' cash-to-debt ratio of 1 places it above 55.33% of its peers in the Agriculture industry. This leads GuruFocus to assign a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, indicating a sound balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

CF Industries Holdings has shown consistent profitability, with an impressive operating margin of 39.8%, ranking it higher than 97.1% of its industry counterparts. The company's profitability score is a solid 9 out of 10. Furthermore, growth is a pivotal valuation factor, and CF Industries Holdings' 3-year average annual revenue growth of 38.3% outperforms 84.21% of the Agriculture industry, with an EBITDA growth rate of 53.9% ranking higher than 84.4% of its peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess profitability. CF Industries Holdings' ROIC of 24.61 is substantially higher than its WACC of 8.79, indicating that the company is generating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CF Industries Holdings (CF, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company maintains a fair financial condition with strong profitability and growth that surpasses a majority of its industry rivals. For those interested in a deeper financial exploration of CF Industries Holdings, their 30-Year Financials provide extensive insights.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.