Unveiling Broadcom (AVGO)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

With the stock market's daily fluctuations, investors are constantly seeking clarity on whether their investments are valued appropriately. Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of -2.92%, yet it has seen a gain of 12.16% over the past three months. With an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 32.5, the question arises: is Broadcom (AVGO) significantly overvalued? This article delves into a valuation analysis to uncover the answer, guiding readers through the financial nuances that determine Broadcom's true market value.

Company Introduction

Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial), the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally, boasts a diverse portfolio that extends beyond semiconductors into various software businesses. With over $30 billion in annual revenue, it sells core semiconductor product lines across multiple markets and has made strategic acquisitions, such as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec, to bolster its software offerings. The current stock price of $950.24, however, stands in stark contrast to the GF Value of $675.9, suggesting a significant overvaluation. Is this a cause for investor concern? Let's explore the financials and intrinsic value to determine Broadcom's fair market position.

1729277166379659264.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance projections. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it's likely overvalued, and investors may see a lower return in the future. Conversely, prices below the GF Value Line could indicate a higher potential return. For Broadcom (AVGO, Financial), with a market cap of $495.60 billion, the current price suggests a significant overvaluation, potentially leading to a disappointing long-term return despite future business growth.

1729277147966664704.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to minimize the risk of capital loss. Broadcom's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31 is lower than that of 84.16% of its peers in the Semiconductors industry. Despite this, the company's overall financial strength has been rated a fair 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus. This financial assessment is an essential consideration for investors when evaluating Broadcom's stock.

Profitability and Growth

Profitability is a key indicator of a company's financial health, and Broadcom has shown consistent profitability over the past decade. With a revenue of $35.50 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $32.5, coupled with an impressive operating margin of 45.69%, Broadcom outperforms 98.22% of its industry peers. Growth is another vital factor, and Broadcom's average annual revenue growth of 13.3% is commendable, ranking well within its industry. These strong profitability and growth metrics are promising signs for investors.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into its value creation. Broadcom's ROIC of 25.6 is significantly higher than its WACC of 10.96, indicating efficient cash flow generation and value creation for shareholders. This comparison is a positive sign for the company's financial performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Broadcom (AVGO, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued when considering its current market price against the GF Value. Despite this, the company maintains a fair financial condition and demonstrates strong profitability. Its growth is commendable, outpacing more than half of its industry counterparts. For a deeper dive into Broadcom's financials, investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider utilizing the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.