Wayfair Inc (W, Financial) recently experienced a notable daily gain of 7.43%, yet over the past three months, the stock has encountered a decline of -18.97%. With a Loss Per Share of 8.29, investors are questioning whether Wayfair (W) is modestly undervalued. This article delves into the valuation analysis of Wayfair, offering insights into whether the current stock price reflects its intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

Wayfair Inc (W, Financial), a prominent e-commerce player, operates mainly in the United States, which accounts for 86% of its 2022 sales, along with Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ireland. Founded in 2002 and publicly traded since 2014, Wayfair has cultivated a vast product range exceeding 40 million items from over 20,000 suppliers. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold, featuring furniture, decor, and home goods. Against this backdrop, Wayfair's stock price of $52.76 is juxtaposed with its Fair Value (GF Value) of $69, suggesting a potential undervaluation worth exploring.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value offers a calculated intrinsic value of Wayfair's stock, considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past performance, and future business estimates. According to this metric, Wayfair (W, Financial) appears modestly undervalued. The GF Value Line suggests that the stock should ideally trade around this value, with significant deviations indicating potential overvaluation or undervaluation. Currently, with a market cap of $6.20 billion, Wayfair's stock price is below the GF Value Line, hinting at a promising investment opportunity with higher future return potential due to its relative undervaluation.

Because Wayfair is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to outpace its business growth, making it an intriguing option for value investors.

Financial Strength

Investors must scrutinize a company's financial strength to avoid potential capital loss. Wayfair's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.32, ranking below more than half of its industry peers. This indicates a weaker financial position, reflected in GuruFocus's financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 for Wayfair.

Profitability and Growth

Wayfair's track record of profitability is less consistent, with only one profitable year over the past decade. Despite achieving $12 billion in revenue over the past twelve months, the company's operating margin is a concerning -7.45%, placing it in a weak position relative to industry competitors. Furthermore, Wayfair's growth prospects are mixed, with its 3-year average revenue growth rate surpassing only half of the companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry, and its EBITDA growth rate lagging behind the majority.

ROIC vs WACC

An essential profitability metric is the comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Ideally, a company's ROIC should exceed its WACC to signify value creation. However, Wayfair's ROIC of -37.44 is significantly lower than its WACC of 12.14, indicating challenges in generating sufficient cash flow relative to the capital invested.

Conclusion

Overall, Wayfair (W, Financial) stock seems modestly undervalued. The company's financial health is suboptimal, and its profitability is lacking. Its growth is not leading the industry, which could be a concern for long-term investors. For a more detailed examination of Wayfair's financials, interested investors can review the 30-Year Financials here.

Discover High-Quality Investments

To explore high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.