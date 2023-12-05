Agilent Technologies (A): A Comprehensive Valuation of Market Position

Is Agilent Technologies (A) Trading at a Discount?

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Agilent Technologies Inc (A, Financial) has remained steady with a 0% change in its stock price today, reflecting a stable market sentiment. Over the last three months, the stock has seen a modest gain of 4.76%, and with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.82, investors are keen to understand if this performance aligns with the company's intrinsic value. Is Agilent Technologies modestly undervalued as the numbers suggest? Let's delve into the valuation analysis to uncover the answer.

Company Introduction

Agilent Technologies Inc (A, Financial), originally part of Hewlett-Packard, has transformed into a leader in life sciences and diagnostics since its inception in 1999. The company's diverse portfolio addresses a wide spectrum of customers, from biopharmaceutical to government organizations, through its three main segments: life science and applied tools, cross lab, and diagnostics and genomics. With a significant presence in the U.S. and China, Agilent Technologies stands out in the market with a current stock price of $125.01, against a Fair Value (GF Value) of $151.93, indicating potential undervaluation. This snapshot sets the stage for an in-depth analysis of the company's financial health and market potential.

1729509271063818240.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance forecasts. The GF Value Line provides a benchmark for the stock's fair trading value. Currently, Agilent Technologies (A, Financial) appears modestly undervalued with a market cap of $36.60 billion and a stock price of $125.01, suggesting that the stock may offer a higher long-term return than its business growth alone would indicate.

1729509250197155840.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid permanent capital loss. Agilent Technologies' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.48 places it in a less favorable position than 66.81% of peers in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Despite this, the company's financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus, reflecting a solid balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a key indicator of a company's stability and potential as an investment. Agilent Technologies boasts a decade of profitability, with a notable operating margin of 20.2%, outperforming 87.34% of its industry competitors. With a revenue of $7 billion and an EPS of $3.82, the company's profitability is ranked 9 out of 10, underscoring its robust financial health.

Moreover, growth is a vital determinant of a company's valuation. Agilent Technologies' 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 12% surpasses 53.47% of its industry peers, while its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 17.9% is also impressive, ranking above 61.62% of competitors in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is a way to assess a company's profitability and value creation. Agilent Technologies' ROIC of 13.47% over the past 12 months suggests that the company is effectively generating cash flow relative to its capital investment, as it exceeds the WACC of 10.73%.

Conclusion

In summary, the evidence suggests that Agilent Technologies (A, Financial) is modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, profitability is strong, and growth is commendable, outperforming a significant portion of its industry peers. For a more detailed financial overview of Agilent Technologies, investors are encouraged to review the company's 30-Year Financials here.

To uncover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.