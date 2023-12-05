Amidst the daily fluctuations of the stock market, discerning the true value of a company can be a complex task. Fox Corp (FOXA, Financial) recently saw a slight decrease of 0.82% in its share price, while experiencing a 3-month loss of 6.07%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.04, investors are prompted to consider whether the stock is modestly undervalued. This article delves into the valuation analysis of Fox (FOXA), providing insights that could influence investment decisions.

Company Introduction

Fox Corp (FOXA, Financial) represents a concentrated investment in live sports and news within the U.S. market, holding assets such as Fox News, the FOX broadcast network, and a suite of local television stations. With a current share price of $30.22 and a GF Value of $41.63, the company appears to be trading below its estimated fair value, suggesting a potential undervaluation. This analysis aims to provide a deeper understanding of Fox's intrinsic value by integrating financial assessment with key company details.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive measure that determines the intrinsic value of a stock by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. Fox (FOXA, Financial) is currently believed to be modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $41.63 against a market price of $30.22. This discrepancy suggests that the stock may have a higher potential for future returns given its current market position.

Given this undervaluation, Fox's long-term stock return could likely outpace its business growth, presenting an attractive opportunity for investors.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to avoid the high risk of permanent capital loss. Fox's financial strength, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.47, suggests fair stability, although it ranks lower than 63.02% of its peers in the Media - Diversified industry. This balance between debt and cash reserves is a key indicator of the company's ability to manage its financial obligations.

Profitability and Growth

Profitability is a less risky investment metric, and companies with consistent profitability over time, like Fox, are often safer bets. Fox's operating margin of 17.04% is higher than 85.14% of its industry peers. Moreover, the company's growth, with a 3-year average revenue growth rate better than 78.83% of the industry, is a positive sign for potential investors. Such growth can be a significant driver of shareholder value.

ROIC vs WACC

An effective way to gauge profitability is by comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Fox's ROIC of 11.19% surpasses its WACC of 6.09%, indicating the company is generating value well above its cost of capital, which is a strong sign of efficient business management.

Conclusion

Overall, Fox Corp (FOXA, Financial) is considered modestly undervalued. The company's financials are stable, its profitability is robust, and its growth is commendable within the Media - Diversified industry. For a more detailed look into Fox's financial history, click here to view the 30-Year Financials.

