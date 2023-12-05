Amidst a fluctuating market, Fox Corp (FOX, Financial) has experienced a daily loss of 0.7% and a three-month decline of 5.53%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.04, investors are compelled to ask: is Fox (FOX) modestly undervalued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of Fox, providing insights that will guide value investors in making informed decisions.

Company Introduction

Fox represents a major player in the U.S. media landscape, boasting assets such as Fox News, the FOX broadcast network, and the Big Ten Network. Following the sale of some assets to Disney in 2019, Fox Corp (FOX, Financial) has continued to expand its portfolio, including the acquisition of Credible Labs. With a strong focus on live sports and news, Fox is overseen by the Murdoch family, which maintains control over the company's strategic direction.

When examining Fox's current stock price of $28.24 against the GF Value of $38.54, it appears that the stock might be trading below its fair value, suggesting a potential undervaluation. This initial comparison sets the stage for a deeper assessment of Fox's intrinsic value.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock, considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line is a visual representation of this fair value, guiding investors on where the stock should ideally trade.

At a market cap of $14.10 billion, Fox (FOX, Financial) seems to be modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus' valuation methods. This suggests that the long-term return on Fox's stock could potentially exceed its business growth, presenting a favorable opportunity for investors.

Financial Strength

Investors should consider a company's financial strength to avoid the risk of capital loss. Fox's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.47 places it in a less favorable position than many of its industry peers. Despite this, GuruFocus awards Fox a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, indicating a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, tends to be less risky. Fox's impressive operating margin of 17.04% stands out in the Media - Diversified industry, and its profitability has earned a GuruFocus rank of 8 out of 10. This strong profitability, coupled with an 8-year track record of profits, positions Fox as a potentially safe investment.

Growth is a critical valuation factor, and Fox's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 12% surpasses many competitors, highlighting its potential for creating shareholder value.

ROIC vs WACC

Evaluating a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insight into its profitability. Fox's ROIC of 11.19% exceeds its WACC of 6.09%, indicating efficient cash flow generation relative to the capital invested.

Conclusion

Considering the fair financial condition, robust profitability, and commendable growth, Fox (FOX, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. This assessment, based on a comprehensive analysis of financial health and market performance, suggests that Fox may offer a promising investment opportunity.

