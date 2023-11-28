Unveiling Ingersoll Rand (IR)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

On November 28, 2023, Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR, Financial) experienced a slight dip in its stock price, closing at $70.78 per share, which represents a 0.77% decline. However, taking a step back to analyze its performance over the past three months reveals a modest gain of 2.76%. Amidst these fluctuations, the company boasts an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.87. This begs the question: is Ingersoll Rand (IR) fairly valued in the market? This article aims to provide investors with a thorough valuation analysis to answer that very question.

Company Introduction

Ingersoll Rand was formed from the merger of Gardner Denver and the industrial segment of the original Ingersoll Rand. Today, it stands as a diversified industrial company with a focus on industrial technologies and services as well as precision and science technologies. The company caters to a wide range of end markets, including the industrial, medical, and energy sectors, offering a broad spectrum of products in compression, blower and vacuum, and fluid management. In 2022, Ingersoll Rand generated approximately $5.9 billion in revenue. With a current market cap of $28.70 billion and sales of $6.70 billion, the company's financials are robust. But how does this translate to its stock value?

When comparing Ingersoll Rand's stock price to the GF Value, an estimated fair value of $69.66, we can initiate a deeper exploration into the company's intrinsic value, integrating financial assessment with key company details.

1729509876364800000.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock, considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, as well as future business performance estimates. According to this metric, Ingersoll Rand (IR, Financial) is currently fairly valued. This implies that the stock's price is in alignment with its GF Value, suggesting that its future returns are likely to mirror the company's business growth rate.

1729509858484482048.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Before investing, it's crucial to assess a company's financial strength. A strong financial foundation reduces the risk of permanent loss. Ingersoll Rand's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.43, which, although not top-tier within the Industrial Products sector, suggests fair financial health. The company's overall financial strength, rated at 7 out of 10, supports this fair assessment.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, tends to be less risky. Ingersoll Rand has demonstrated profitability over the past five years, with a notable operating margin of 17.63%, outperforming 87.59% of its peers in the Industrial Products industry. This solid profitability, coupled with a growth rate that surpasses 73.17% of the industry, establishes Ingersoll Rand as a company with fair profitability and promising growth prospects.

ROIC vs WACC

An insightful way to evaluate a company's profitability is by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). A higher ROIC compared to WACC often indicates value creation for shareholders. Ingersoll Rand's ROIC over the past year stands at 7.46%, while its WACC is 12.26%, suggesting a need for improvement in this area.

Conclusion

Ingersoll Rand (IR, Financial) presents itself as a fairly valued stock with a solid financial foundation and respectable profitability. Its growth is commendable within the Industrial Products industry. For a detailed look into the company's financials, investors can explore Ingersoll Rand's 30-Year Financials here.

