What's Driving Sendas Distribuidora SA's Surprising 7% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Sendas Distribuidora SA (ASAI, Financial) has recently caught the attention of investors with its notable stock performance. The company's market capitalization stands at $3.78 billion, with a current price of $13.99 per share. Over the past week, ASAI has experienced a 3.02% gain, and looking at the past three months, the stock has seen a 7.47% increase. This positive trend is underscored by the GF Value, which currently estimates the stock's intrinsic value at $25.75. Given that the past GF Value was not applicable ($0), the current GF Valuation indicates that ASAI is significantly undervalued, suggesting potential for further price appreciation.

Understanding Sendas Distribuidora SA

Sendas Distribuidora SA operates within the defensive retail industry, focusing on the consumer goods sector. The company's business model revolves around cash and carry operations, offering a wide range of products including groceries, perishables, beverages, and cleaning supplies. ASAI caters to a diverse clientele, from food retailers and end-users to conventional retailers and individuals. With a presence across 23 Brazilian states, the company has established a robust geographical footprint in the market. 1729520391623340032.png

Profitability Insights

ASAI's financial health is reflected in its Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a strong position relative to its peers. The company's Operating Margin is 4.78%, which is better than 66.03% of companies in the industry. Its Return on Equity (ROE) stands at an impressive 20.55%, surpassing 77.63% of its competitors. Additionally, ASAI's Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) are 2.07% and 12.94%, respectively, further demonstrating its ability to generate profits from its assets and investments. Over the past decade, the company has maintained profitability for six years, showcasing its financial resilience.

Growth Trajectory

ASAI's growth prospects are equally promising, with a Growth Rank of 9/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is an impressive 24.40%, outperforming 92.04% of its industry peers. Over a 5-year period, the Revenue Growth Rate per Share remains strong at 23.40%. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 15.80%, indicating sustained growth potential. Earnings growth also appears robust, with a 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 7.10% and a 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 17.90%.

Notable Shareholders

ASAI's shareholder base includes some noteworthy investors. Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) holds 145,705 shares, representing a 0.05% stake in the company. Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) also has a significant position, with 71,908 shares, equating to a 0.03% share percentage. The involvement of such reputable investors can be seen as a vote of confidence in ASAI's business model and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, ASAI stands out in terms of market capitalization and growth. Sanko Gosei Ltd (TSE:7888, Financial) has a market cap of $112.487 million, Tera Probe Inc (TSE:6627, Financial) is valued at $372.444 million, and Takebishi Corp (TSE:7510, Financial) at $195.041 million. These figures highlight ASAI's larger scale and potentially greater market influence within the retail - defensive industry.

Conclusive Analysis

In summary, Sendas Distribuidora SA's recent stock performance and valuation suggest a company on the rise. The stock's significant undervaluation, as indicated by the GF Value, coupled with strong profitability metrics and growth rates, paints a picture of a company with solid fundamentals and promising future prospects. ASAI's competitive edge is further reinforced when considering its market cap in relation to its peers. The confidence shown by notable investors like Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) may also serve as a positive signal to the market. As value investors continue to seek out undervalued stocks with strong growth potential, ASAI's current trajectory could very well continue its upward momentum.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.