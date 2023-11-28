NetApp Inc (NTAP) Reports Mixed Q2 FY2024 Results Amidst Market Challenges

Net Income Per Share Rises Despite Revenue Decline

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • NetApp Inc (NTAP) reports a 6% year-over-year revenue decrease in Q2 FY2024.
  • Record non-GAAP gross margins and operating margins achieved, with non-GAAP net income per share reaching $1.58.
  • Company returns $403 million to shareholders through repurchases and dividends.
  • Full fiscal year 2024 outlook anticipates approximately 2% revenue decline year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On November 28, 2023, NetApp Inc (NTAP, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company faced a challenging quarter with net revenues of $1.56 billion, marking a 6% decrease from the $1.66 billion reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Despite the revenue downturn, NetApp Inc (NTAP) achieved record non-GAAP consolidated gross margins of 72% and non-GAAP operating margins of 27%.

Financial Performance Overview

NetApp Inc (NTAP, Financial) reported a mixed financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company's net revenues declined by 6% year-over-year to $1.56 billion, with the Hybrid Cloud segment revenue dropping to $1.41 billion from $1.52 billion in the previous year. However, the Public Cloud segment revenue showed a slight increase to $154 million, up from $142 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Despite the revenue decline, NetApp Inc (NTAP, Financial) achieved record Q2 GAAP consolidated gross margins of 71% and non-GAAP operating margins of 27%. The company's GAAP net income per share was $1.10, while the non-GAAP net income per share reached a record $1.58. This performance reflects the company's ability to maintain profitability amidst market headwinds.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The balance sheet of NetApp Inc (NTAP, Financial) as of October 27, 2023, shows cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $2.62 billion. The company's cash provided by operations was $135 million, a decrease from $214 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. NetApp Inc (NTAP) continued to prioritize returning value to shareholders, with $403 million returned through share repurchases and cash dividends during the quarter.

Forward-Looking Statements and Outlook

Looking ahead, NetApp Inc (NTAP, Financial) provided financial guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, with net revenues expected to range between $1.51 billion and $1.67 billion. The company also updated its full fiscal year 2024 outlook, anticipating net revenues to be down approximately 2% year-over-year, with GAAP earnings per share expected to be between $4.15 and $4.35, and non-GAAP earnings per share projected to be between $6.05 and $6.25.

Strategic Highlights and Innovations

During the quarter, NetApp Inc (NTAP, Financial) introduced several product innovations, including the ASA C-Series and the extension of the Company’s Ransomware Recovery Guarantee. The company also launched the NetApp Keystone™ storage as a service with new Performance and Availability Guarantees, showcasing its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to its customers.

NetApp Inc (NTAP, Financial) also highlighted its continued partnership momentum, including the expansion of its collaboration with Google Cloud and the introduction of new services such as Google Cloud NetApp Volumes. These strategic moves demonstrate NetApp Inc (NTAP)'s focus on enhancing its cloud offerings and strengthening its market position.

In conclusion, while NetApp Inc (NTAP, Financial) faced revenue challenges in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, the company's record gross and operating margins, along with its strategic product launches and partnerships, position it to navigate the evolving storage industry landscape effectively.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NetApp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.