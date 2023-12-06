Investors are often on the lookout for stocks that present significant value, and AtriCure Inc (ATRC, Financial) might just be one of those opportunities. With a daily loss of 12.62%, a three-month decline of 21.35%, and a Loss Per Share of $0.54, the question arises: is AtriCure significantly undervalued? This valuation analysis aims to explore AtriCure's financial health and market position to determine if the current market price is a true reflection of the company's intrinsic value. We encourage readers to delve into the following analysis for a clearer picture of AtriCure's market valuation.

Company Introduction

AtriCure Inc is at the forefront of surgical treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management. With a diverse product line including Cryo, Soft Tissue Dissection, RF Ablation Pacing and Sensing, the company has been innovating in minimally invasive ablation devices and access tools to support less invasive cardiac and thoracic surgery trends. AtriCure primarily generates its revenue from the United States, leveraging a direct sales force and distributors. When comparing AtriCure's current stock price of $36.7 to the calculated GF Value of $66.68, a significant discrepancy is revealed, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price significantly diverges from the GF Value Line, it indicates that the stock may be overvalued or undervalued, which in turn affects future returns. For AtriCure, the stock's current price suggests that it is significantly undervalued, implying a potential for much higher long-term returns compared to its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial before investing. AtriCure's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.79, although lower than 51.87% of competitors in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, still reflects a strong financial position with an overall strength rating of 8 out of 10. This robust financial foundation could be a reassuring sign for potential investors.

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, particularly those with consistent long-term profitability and high profit margins, pose less investment risk. AtriCure has had profitability issues, with a one-year operating margin of -5.82%, ranking below 56.52% of its industry peers. Despite this, the company's growth metrics, such as a 5.6% three-year average annual revenue growth, are also important to consider, although they rank below industry averages. AtriCure's growth and profitability scores reflect areas where improvement is needed.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into its value creation efficiency. AtriCure's ROIC of -5.2 against a WACC of 14.05 suggests that the company is currently not generating sufficient returns on its investments, which is a concern for value creation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AtriCure (ATRC, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued based on the GF Value. While the company's financial condition is strong, its profitability and growth need improvement. For investors interested in a deeper dive into AtriCure's financials, 30-Year Financials are available for review.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.