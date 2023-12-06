Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA) Reports Mixed Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Net Sales Rise While Net Income Declines Year-Over-Year

Summary
  • Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA) sees an increase in net sales to $5.89 billion for FY 2023.
  • Gross profit margin contracted to 23.8% in FY 2023 from 24.9% in FY 2022.
  • Net income for FY 2023 was $210.8 million, down from $272.8 million in the previous fiscal year.
  • Capital expenditures rose to $173.6 million in FY 2023, reflecting ongoing investments.
Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA, Financial) released its 8-K filing on November 29, 2023, disclosing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. Despite a challenging economic environment, the company reported an increase in net sales for both the quarter and the fiscal year, while net income and gross profit margins saw a decline.

Fiscal Year 2023 Overview

For the fiscal year 2023, Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA, Financial) reported net sales of $5.89 billion, up from $5.68 billion in the previous year, benefiting from an additional week in the fiscal calendar. However, the company experienced a decrease in net income to $210.8 million, down from $272.8 million in FY 2022. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class A Common Stock were $11.35 and $11.10, respectively, compared to $14.69 and $14.36 in the prior year. Similarly, earnings per share for Class B Common Stock were $10.32, down from $13.35 in FY 2022.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

The fourth quarter saw net sales of $1.58 billion, an increase from $1.45 billion in the same quarter of the previous year, partly due to an extra week in the quarter. Gross profit for the quarter was $369.7 million, or 23.3% of sales, compared to $364.8 million, or 25.1% of sales, in the fourth quarter of FY 2022. Operating and administrative expenses increased to $299.4 million from $268.0 million year-over-year. Net income for the quarter was reported at $52.6 million, a decrease from $70.2 million in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA, Financial) ended the fiscal year with a strong balance sheet, including $328.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total debt decreased to $550.2 million at the end of FY 2023, down from $571.9 million at the end of FY 2022. The company's capital expenditures for FY 2023 totaled $173.6 million, a significant increase from $119.6 million in the prior year, indicating continued investment in growth and infrastructure.

Company Outlook and Resources

Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA, Financial) remains confident in its financial resources, including a $150.0 million line of credit, to meet planned capital expenditures, debt service, and working capital requirements for the foreseeable future. The company's performance reflects its resilience in a competitive market and its commitment to serving its customers effectively.

In conclusion, while Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA, Financial) faced margin pressures and a decrease in net income, the company's increase in net sales and strategic investments position it for potential future growth. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the company navigates the evolving economic landscape in the coming fiscal year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ingles Markets Inc for further details.

