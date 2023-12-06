Investors often grapple with the challenge of determining the true value of a stock. For Vista Energy SAB de CV (VIST, Financial), recent performance data presents a mixed picture. With a daily loss of -3.83% but a 3-month gain of 13.11%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.52, the question arises: is the stock significantly overvalued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of Vista Energy SAB de CV to shed light on this question and provide investors with a clearer understanding of the company's financial position.

Company Introduction

Vista Energy SAB de CV operates in the dynamic oil and gas sector, focusing on shale oil and shale gas exploration, primarily in its significant assets located in Vaca Muerta. With operations spread across Argentina and Mexico, the company has cemented its presence in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and LPG. A critical aspect of this analysis is the juxtaposition of Vista Energy SAB de CV's stock price against the GF Value, an estimation of its fair value. This comparison is pivotal in unraveling the company's valuation, blending financial assessment with fundamental company insights.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the intrinsic value of a stock, tailored from a unique methodology. This value is depicted through the GF Value Line, which suggests the fair trading value of the stock. It is derived from a combination of historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. A significant deviation from the GF Value Line implies a potential overvaluation or undervaluation, influencing the expected future returns.

Vista Energy SAB de CV is currently deemed significantly overvalued, with a market cap of $2.90 billion and a stock price of $30.89, far exceeding the GF Value of $15.96. This discrepancy suggests that the long-term return on its stock may not align with the company's future business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to mitigate the risk of capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage offer insights into a company's financial health. Vista Energy SAB de CV's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.23, which, though not stellar, places it at a fair ranking within the Oil & Gas industry. The company's financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating a reasonable balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over an extended period signifies a lower risk profile for potential investors. Vista Energy SAB de CV, with its high operating margin of 52.4%, outperforms 93.1% of its peers in the Oil & Gas industry, highlighting its superior profitability. Moreover, the company's profitability rank is 6 out of 10, reflecting a fair performance.

Growth is a pivotal factor in valuation, often correlating with long-term stock performance. Vista Energy SAB de CV's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 32.2% surpasses that of 83.89% of its industry counterparts. Additionally, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 50.7% is indicative of strong growth potential.

ROIC vs WACC

Examining the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) relative to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides further insight into a company's profitability. Ideally, ROIC should exceed WACC to indicate efficient cash flow generation. For the past 12 months, Vista Energy SAB de CV's ROIC of 20.83 is nearly double its WACC of 10.61, signaling strong profitability.

Conclusion

The stock of Vista Energy SAB de CV is significantly overvalued according to current estimates. Despite this, the company's financial condition and profitability are fair, and its growth prospects appear robust, outperforming a large portion of the Oil & Gas industry. For those interested in a deeper analysis of Vista Energy SAB de CV's financials, a comprehensive review is available through its 30-Year Financials here.

