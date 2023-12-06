Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc Reports Fiscal 2023 Year-End Results

Financial Highlights and Recent Developments

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) announced a net loss of $205.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.
  • Total revenue for the year stood at $240.7 million, slightly down from $243.2 million in the previous year.
  • Research and development expenses increased to $353.2 million from $297.3 million year-over-year.
  • Arrowhead ended the year with total cash resources of $403.6 million, compared to $482.3 million the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On November 29, 2023, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the company's financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net loss of $205.3 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $176.1 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, for the previous fiscal year. Despite the increased net loss, Arrowhead's total revenue was relatively stable at $240.7 million, a slight decrease from the $243.2 million reported in the prior year.

Financial Performance Analysis

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc's fiscal year was marked by significant investment in research and development (R&D), with expenses rising to $353.2 million from $297.3 million in the previous year. This increase reflects the company's commitment to advancing its pipeline of RNAi therapeutics. General and administrative expenses decreased to $92.5 million from $124.4 million, contributing to total operating expenses of $445.7 million, up from $421.7 million year-over-year.

The company's operating loss widened to $205 million from $178.5 million in the previous year. Interest income increased to $15.3 million, up from $5 million, while interest expense amounted to $18.3 million. The company also reported an income tax expense of $2.8 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Arrowhead's total cash resources, including cash, cash equivalents, and investments, totaled $403.6 million at the end of the fiscal year, a decrease from $482.3 million the previous year. The total assets were reported at $765.5 million, up from $691.9 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. The company's total liabilities stood at $478.4 million, with stockholders' equity amounting to $271.3 million.

Operational Highlights and Future Prospects

During the fiscal year, Arrowhead made significant progress in its clinical programs, presenting new Phase 2 data for its RNAi therapeutic candidates, plozasiran and zodasiran, and hosting a webinar to discuss the potential of plozasiran in treating severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company also completed chronic GLP toxicology for its pulmonary candidates, ARO-RAGE and ARO-MMP7, and filed for regulatory clearance to initiate a Phase 1/2a study of ARO-DM1 for patients with type 1 myotonic dystrophy.

Arrowhead's collaborations also saw developments, with GSK plc reaching an agreement to transfer exclusive worldwide rights to further develop and commercialize JNJ-3989 from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

While the company's financial results show an increased net loss and a decrease in total cash resources, Arrowhead's continued investment in R&D and the progression of its clinical pipeline demonstrate a forward-looking approach to addressing intractable diseases through gene silencing. Investors and stakeholders may anticipate future milestones and regulatory developments as the company advances its RNAi therapeutics.

For more detailed information on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc's fiscal 2023 year-end results, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.