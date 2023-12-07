Unveiling WestRock Co (WRK)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Amidst the daily fluctuations of the stock market, WestRock Co (WRK, Financial) recently experienced a notable daily gain of 4.4%, with a three-month gain of 23.35%. However, the company also reported a Loss Per Share of $6.45. These contrasting figures raise an important question: Is WestRock Co (WRK) modestly undervalued? To answer this, we delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis that may reveal hidden insights into the stock's true worth.

Company Introduction

WestRock Co, a leader in corrugated and consumer packaging, emerged as a dominant force after the merger of RockTenn and MeadWestvaco in 2015. It stands as the largest North American producer of solid bleached sulfate and the second-largest producer of containerboard. With a current stock price of $40.1 and a market cap of $10.60 billion, WestRock Co's valuation compared to its GF Value of $48.27 suggests that the stock may be modestly undervalued. This discrepancy offers a gateway to a deeper evaluation of the company's intrinsic value.

1730019266633199616.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past performance, and future business projections. The GF Value Line serves as a benchmark for the stock's ideal trading value. When a stock's price significantly exceeds this line, it may be overvalued, suggesting a potential decline in future returns. Conversely, a price below the GF Value Line implies an undervalued stock with prospects for higher returns. Currently, WestRock Co's price of $40.1 per share indicates that the stock might be modestly undervalued, hinting at a potentially favorable long-term investment opportunity.

1730019245787508736.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength mitigates the risk of capital loss. A thorough examination of WestRock Co's financials, including its cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, reveals a financial position that is weaker than 89.3% of its industry peers. Despite this, WestRock Co's overall financial strength has been rated a fair 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating a stable financial footing.

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, especially those with a track record of consistent performance, generally pose lower investment risks. WestRock Co has been profitable for 7 out of the past 10 years, with a revenue of $20.30 billion in the last twelve months. Despite a Loss Per Share of $6.45, the company's operating margin of 6.06% is competitive within the industry. However, growth remains a concern as WestRock Co's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 5.4% falls short against industry counterparts.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into its value creation efficiency. WestRock Co's ROIC of 4.57 is currently below its WACC of 8.43, suggesting that the company may not be generating sufficient returns on its investments.

Conclusion

After a thorough analysis, WestRock Co (WRK, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company maintains a fair financial condition and profitability, yet its growth prospects are less promising compared to industry standards. For investors seeking a deeper understanding of WestRock Co's financial health, detailed 30-Year Financials are available for review.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.