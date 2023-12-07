Unveiling Sprout Social (SPT)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Dive into Sprout Social's Financials Reveals a Potential Market Mismatch

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 5%, and a 3-month gain of 15.47%, Sprout Social Inc (SPT, Financial) presents an intriguing case for investors. Despite these gains, the company reports a Loss Per Share of $1.06. This raises a critical question: is Sprout Social significantly undervalued? The following analysis aims to shed light on the company's valuation and potential as an investment opportunity.

Company Introduction

Sprout Social Inc develops comprehensive cloud software that amalgamates social messaging, data, and workflows into a unified system. The majority of the company's revenue stems from software subscriptions. A pivotal aspect of investment analysis is comparing the stock price to its intrinsic value. For Sprout Social, with a current stock price of $57.77 and a GF Value of $98.46, this comparison suggests the stock may be significantly undervalued. This valuation gap warrants a deeper examination of the company's financial health and market potential.

1730234102101110784.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric that assesses the true intrinsic value of a stock like Sprout Social (SPT, Financial). It incorporates historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and projected future business performance. This valuation suggests that if Sprout Social's stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, as it is at the price of $57.77 with a market cap of $3.20 billion, the stock is likely undervalued and may offer higher future returns than the company's business growth alone would indicate.

1730234074171240448.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is critical to minimize the risk of capital loss. Sprout Social's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.2, while ranking lower than many of its peers in the Software industry, still reflects a fair balance sheet. This financial footing, combined with the company's market valuation, provides a solid foundation for considering investment.

Profitability and Growth

Profitability is a vital sign of a company's financial health. Sprout Social's operating margin of -20.73%, which is lower than many competitors in the Software industry, indicates challenges in profitability. However, when considering growth, the company's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 28.4% outperforms a significant portion of the industry. This growth metric, alongside the GF Value, suggests potential for long-term value creation.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers insight into value creation. Sprout Social's current ROIC of -32.07 is below its WACC of 8.47, suggesting that the company is not generating sufficient returns on its investments. This is an area for potential investors to monitor closely.

Conclusion

Overall, Sprout Social (SPT, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued based on GuruFocus' comprehensive analysis. The company's fair financial condition, coupled with its strong growth rate, positions it as a noteworthy candidate for investors seeking long-term value. To gain a more detailed understanding of Sprout Social's financials, interested parties can review the company's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.