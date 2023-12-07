Market Today: Tesla Cybertruck Event Sparks Interest as Tech Giants Face AI Competition

Author's Avatar

The stock market presented a mixed picture as tech giants faced new challenges and Tesla made headlines with its Cybertruck event. Tesla (TSLA, Financial) held a significant event at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, showcasing the first deliveries of the Cybertruck. CEO Elon Musk emphasized the vehicle's unique features, including its stainless steel super alloy exoskeleton and bullet-proof toughness. A video demonstration showed the Cybertruck outperforming competitors like the Ford (F) F-350 diesel truck, Rivian Automotive (RIVN) R1T, and Ford (F) F-150 Lightning in a towing matchup. The Cybertruck's impressive speed and off-road capabilities were also highlighted, with a 0 to 60 mph time of 2.6 seconds, beating a Porsche 911.

In the tech sector, Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital commented on a shift in information discovery, suggesting that Google (GOOGL, Financial) and other tech giants such as Meta (META, Financial), Apple (AAPL, Financial), and Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) will face competition from AI-powered software. Gerstner predicted that Google's dominance in search could be challenged, leading to a higher discount rate for investments in the company.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY, Financial) made news with reports of its private jet visiting Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s hometown, sparking speculation about potential acquisition talks for CrownRock, a Permian Basin oil and gas producer. Despite CEO Vicki Holub's previous statements disavowing interest in acquisitions, the visit suggested that Occidental might be considering a significant purchase.

Uber Technologies (UBER, Financial) is poised to join the S&P 500 index, marking a milestone for the ride-sharing company as it now meets the index's profitability criteria. This anticipated inclusion, along with a 30% stock price increase over six weeks, reflects Uber's improved financial performance.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD, Financial) saw its shares drop after announcing the resignations of its CFO and CSO. The company has initiated a search for a new CFO and appointed an interim finance lead.

MicroStrategy (MSTR, Financial) disclosed its largest bitcoin purchase since February 2021, buying 16,130 tokens in November. The company's total bitcoin holdings now average a purchase price of about $30.2K per token.

Fastly (FSLY, Financial) experienced a stock price decline following the resignation of its Chief Revenue Officer Brett Shirk, who left to pursue another opportunity.

GSK (GSK, Financial) raised its forecast for the Arexvy vaccine, expecting sales to surpass £1B in its first year. The vaccine's success in the market has been notable, with plans to expand its use to younger age groups.

Blackstone (BX, Financial) announced the raising of $2.6B for its eighth real estate secondaries fund, demonstrating the firm's significant presence in the real estate investment market.

W. P. Carey (WPC, Financial) saw its stock's seven-day gaining streak come to an end, though the REIT remains near its September highs after a favorable November performance.

Zuora (ZUO, Financial) shares rose after the company reported third-quarter results that exceeded expectations, with Baird analysts noting the company's solid performance despite macro challenges.

BYD Company (BYDDF, Financial) surpassed Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY, Financial) in global automobile sales for the first time, with strong sales of its electric vehicles in various markets.

Meme stocks, as tracked by the MEME Index, saw a resurgence, with notable gains and increased options volume in stocks like GameStop (GME, Financial).

AbbVie (ABBV, Financial) made a significant move by agreeing to acquire ImmunoGen (IMGN, Financial) for approximately $10B, aiming to bolster its cancer drug portfolio with the addition of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA, Financial) introduced a new digital tool, Rx Savings Finder, to help customers find discounts on prescription medications, potentially impacting GoodRx (GDRX, Financial).

Nokia (NOK, Financial) announced the cancellation of over 78 million shares, adjusting its total number of shares and votes following a buyback program.

Soligenix (SNGX, Financial) saw its stock soar after receiving FDA clearance for an IND application for SGX945, a treatment for Behçet's Disease, with plans to initiate a Phase 2a trial.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.