Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Reports Q3 Fiscal Year 2024 Results with Strategic Focus on AI SoCs

Revenue Declines as Company Prepares for Growth in Fiscal 2025

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Ambarella Inc (AMBA) reports a decrease in revenue to $50.6 million in Q3 FY2024 from $83.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share at $0.28, compared to a net income per share of $0.24 in Q3 FY2023.
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable debt securities increased to $222.3 million from $199.0 million in Q3 FY2023.
  • Company CEO anticipates a return to revenue growth in Fiscal 2025 with advancements in 5nm SoCs.
Article's Main Image

On November 30, 2023, Ambarella Inc (AMBA, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on October 31, 2023. The company, known for its edge AI semiconductor technology, faced a challenging quarter with a significant decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year.

Financial Performance Overview

Ambarella Inc (AMBA, Financial) reported a decline in revenue to $50.6 million in Q3 FY2024, down from $83.1 million in Q3 FY2023. The gross profit also saw a decrease to $29.9 million compared to $51.7 million in the prior year's quarter. The company experienced a net loss of $41.7 million, or $1.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $19.8 million, or $0.51 per share, in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

On a non-GAAP basis, the net loss per share was $0.28 for Q3 FY2024, which contrasts with a net income per share of $0.24 for Q3 FY2023. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, restructuring expense, and certain tax impacts. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the company's financial statements, which detail the adjustments made.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The company's total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable debt securities stood at $222.3 million at the end of Q3 FY2024, an increase from $199.0 million at the end of Q3 FY2023. This indicates a solid liquidity position, which is crucial for the company's ongoing investments in research and development.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

Ambarella Inc (AMBA, Financial) remains committed to its strategic R&D priorities, focusing on the introduction of a portfolio of SoCs and software targeting sophisticated AI inference workloads. The company's CEO, Fermi Wang, expressed optimism about the progress with inventory reduction efforts by customers and anticipates a return to revenue growth in Fiscal 2025. The 5nm SoCs, particularly the CV5, are expected to generate meaningful revenue in the next fiscal year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The balance sheet reflects a decrease in total assets from $710.2 million at the end of January 2023 to $684.6 million at the end of October 2023. Current assets decreased, primarily due to a reduction in accounts receivable and inventories. Shareholders' equity decreased slightly from $606.1 million to $591.8 million, mainly due to the net loss incurred during the period.

Conclusion and Analyst Expectations

While Ambarella Inc (AMBA, Financial) faces headwinds with a decrease in revenue and net loss, the company's strategic focus on developing advanced AI SoCs and the expected return to revenue growth in Fiscal 2025 provide a positive outlook for the future. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring the company's progress in commercializing its new SoC platforms and its ability to capture growth opportunities in the automotive and AI markets.

For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the full financial statements and management's commentary in Ambarella Inc (AMBA, Financial)'s 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ambarella Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.