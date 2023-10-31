UiPath Inc (PATH) Reports Robust Revenue and ARR Growth in Q3 Fiscal 2024

Annualized Renewal Run-rate and Revenue Surge by 24% Year-Over-Year

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue reached $326 million, marking a 24% increase compared to the same period last year.
  • Annualized Renewal Run-rate (ARR) grew to $1.378 billion, also up by 24% year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income stood at $44 million, with cash flow from operations hitting $42 million.
  • UiPath expects Q4 fiscal 2024 revenue to be in the range of $381 million to $386 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 30, 2023, UiPath Inc (PATH, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2024, which ended on October 31, 2023. The company, a leader in enterprise automation software, reported significant year-over-year growth in both revenue and ARR, attributing the success to strong execution and the transformational impact of its enterprise automation solutions.

Financial Performance Overview

UiPath Inc (PATH, Financial) reported a substantial 24% increase in revenue, reaching $326 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The company's ARR followed suit, also growing by 24% to $1.378 billion. This growth was complemented by a net new ARR of $70 million and a dollar-based net retention rate of 121%. The non-GAAP gross margin was reported at 87%, while GAAP gross margin stood at 85%. Despite a GAAP operating loss of $(56) million, the company achieved a non-GAAP operating income of $44 million. The net cash flow from operations was $42 million, and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow also reached $44 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of October 31, 2023, UiPath Inc (PATH, Financial) had a strong balance sheet with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $1.8 billion. The company's focus on operational excellence has resulted in improved profitability and cash flow, as evidenced by the positive figures in both GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, UiPath Inc (PATH, Financial) anticipates revenue to be in the range of $381 million to $386 million, with an ARR expected to be between $1.450 billion and $1.455 billion as of January 31, 2024. The company also forecasts non-GAAP operating income to be approximately $78 million.

Recent Business Highlights

UiPath Inc (PATH, Financial) continues to innovate, as highlighted by the release of new AI platform features that aim to transform enterprise tasks and processes. The company's commitment to AI and automation has been recognized with UiPath being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Document Processing 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment report. Furthermore, UiPath's Clipboard AI was honored as one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2023, showcasing the company's influence on productivity enhancement.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

Rob Enslin, UiPath Co-Chief Executive Officer, expressed satisfaction with the third quarter results, emphasizing the strategic role of enterprise automation in digital transformation. Daniel Dines, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, highlighted the company's commitment to customer needs, which is fundamental to UiPath's success. Ashim Gupta, UiPath Chief Financial Officer, noted the company's strong top-line growth and improvements in profitability and cash flow, indicating a balance between growth and profitability for long-term success.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members may find UiPath Inc (PATH, Financial)'s consistent performance and strategic investments in AI and automation promising for future growth. The company's robust financial results and optimistic outlook for the coming quarter reflect its potential to maintain a leading position in the enterprise automation market.

For a detailed analysis of UiPath Inc (PATH, Financial)'s financials and future prospects, readers are encouraged to visit GuruFocus.com for comprehensive investment insights and data.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from UiPath Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.