Johnson Matthey PLC's Dividend Analysis

Johnson Matthey PLC (JMPLY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.55 per share, payable on 2024-02-16, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-01. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Johnson Matthey PLC's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Johnson Matthey PLC Do?

Based in the U.K., Johnson Matthey is a global leader in the production of emissions catalysts for automobiles and trucks. The company also manufactures industrial catalysts for the chemicals and oil and gas sectors, and a variety of other industrial products derived from platinum-group metals. Johnson Matthey PLC is seeking to be a leader in hydrogen technologies.

A Glimpse at Johnson Matthey PLC's Dividend History

Johnson Matthey PLC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2003. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Johnson Matthey PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Johnson Matthey PLC currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.86% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.89%. This suggests an expectation of an increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Johnson Matthey PLC's annual dividend growth rate was -3.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -2.40% per year. And over the past decade, Johnson Matthey PLC's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 1.30%.

Based on Johnson Matthey PLC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Johnson Matthey PLC stock as of today is approximately 4.30%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Johnson Matthey PLC's dividend payout ratio is 0.81, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Johnson Matthey PLC's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Johnson Matthey PLC's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Johnson Matthey PLC's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Johnson Matthey PLC's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Johnson Matthey PLC's revenue has increased by approximately 2.40% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 73.79% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Johnson Matthey PLC's earnings increased by approximately -4.60% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 72.76% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -5.80%, which underperforms approximately 80.81% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering Johnson Matthey PLC's dividend payments, dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics, investors should weigh these factors carefully when evaluating the stock's potential as a dividend investment. While the company has a history of consistent dividend payments, recent trends in dividend growth and profitability metrics indicate challenges that could impact future payouts. It is essential to monitor these developments and consider how they align with individual investment strategies.

