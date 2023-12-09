Chico's FAS Inc (CHS) Reports Third Quarter Earnings Aligned with Expectations

Net Sales Reach $505 Million with Adjusted EPS of $0.11 Amid Pending Acquisition by Sycamore Partners

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Chico's FAS Inc (CHS) announced third quarter diluted EPS of $0.04 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.11.
  • The company reported a 2.5% year-over-year decline in net sales, totaling $505.1 million.
  • Gross margin achieved was 38.9%, with a solid balance sheet including $127 million in cash and marketable securities.
  • Chico's FAS is in the process of being acquired by Sycamore Partners, with the transaction expected to close by the end of Q1 2024.
Article's Main Image

On November 30, 2023, Chico's FAS Inc (CHS, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the third quarter ended October 28, 2023. The company reported a net income of $5.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $24.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Adjusted for Merger-related costs, the net income was $13.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share.

Financial Performance Overview

Chico's FAS Inc (CHS, Financial) experienced a slight decline in net sales, with a reported $505.1 million compared to $518.3 million in the previous year's third quarter. This 2.5% decrease was primarily due to a 2.7% drop in comparable sales, driven by a lower transaction count, although partially offset by higher average dollar sales.

The gross margin for the quarter stood at 38.9%, which was at the higher end of the company's outlook. However, this represented a 110-basis-point decrease from the previous year's 40.0% margin, mainly due to higher occupancy costs and the deleverage on lower net sales.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased slightly to $178.6 million, or 35.4% of net sales, compared to $175.8 million, or 33.9% of net sales, in the same quarter of the previous year. This increase was attributed to higher marketing and store operating expenses aimed at supporting the company's long-term growth strategies.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Chico's FAS Inc (CHS, Financial) ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet, including $126.6 million in cash and marketable securities. The company's long-term debt was reported at $24.0 million, reflecting principal payments made earlier in the fiscal year. Inventory levels rose to $342.7 million, up 12.7% from the previous year, in preparation for anticipated holiday sales.

Given the pending acquisition by Sycamore Partners, Chico's FAS Inc (CHS, Financial) did not conduct a conference call for the third quarter and has withdrawn its previously issued outlook for fiscal 2023.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

CEO Molly Langenstein expressed confidence in the company's strategic pillars and the pending acquisition by Sycamore Partners, which is expected to provide additional expertise and resources to fuel growth. The company's focus remains on delivering solutions, building communities, and creating memorable experiences for women.

As Chico's FAS Inc (CHS, Financial) transitions towards a potential new ownership structure, the company has not provided a financial outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year. The definitive merger proxy statement was filed with the SEC on November 29, 2023, and the transaction is anticipated to close by the end of the first calendar quarter of 2024, pending shareholder approval and customary closing conditions.

For a detailed view of Chico's FAS Inc (CHS, Financial)'s financial statements and the non-GAAP reconciliations, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Chico's FAS Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.