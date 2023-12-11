Ulta Beauty Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 14% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) has experienced a remarkable surge in its stock price, with a 13.87% gain over the past week and a 13.51% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization now stands at $22.93 billion, with the current stock price at $472.23. According to GF Value, the intrinsic value of ULTA is estimated at $568.76, up from the past GF Value of $550.55. This indicates that Ulta Beauty is currently modestly undervalued, maintaining the same valuation status as three months ago.

Introduction to Ulta Beauty Inc

Ulta Beauty Inc, a titan in the retail - cyclical industry, operates as the largest specialized beauty retailer in the United States. With a vast array of products and services, including makeup, fragrances, skin care, and hair care, Ulta Beauty has established a significant presence with 1,355 stores and a strategic partnership with Target. The company's commitment to offering a blend of private-label products and merchandise from over 500 vendors, along with comprehensive salon services, has positioned it as a one-stop beauty destination. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, Ulta Beauty continues to thrive in the beauty retail space.

1731678516140896256.png

Assessing Ulta Beauty's Profitability

Ulta Beauty's financial health is robust, as evidenced by its impressive Profitability Rank of 9/10. The company's operating margin stands at 14.85%, outperforming 88.22% of 1,112 companies in the industry. Its return on equity (ROE) is a staggering 61.99%, surpassing 96.05% of its peers. The return on assets (ROA) at 22.98% and return on invested capital (ROIC) at 30.99% further demonstrate Ulta Beauty's exceptional ability to generate profits relative to its equity, assets, and invested capital. These figures not only highlight the company's efficiency but also its competitive edge, with a consistent track record of profitability over the past decade.

Ulta Beauty's Growth Trajectory

Ulta Beauty's growth metrics are equally impressive, with a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company has achieved a 3-year revenue growth rate per share of 15.70% and a 5-year rate of 13.80%, indicating sustained revenue expansion. Future estimates suggest a total revenue growth rate of 6.45% over the next 3 to 5 years. Earnings per share (EPS) growth rates are also robust, with a 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate of 24.90% and a 5-year rate of 16.40%. The estimated EPS growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 9.62%, reflecting a positive outlook for the company's earnings potential.

Notable Shareholders in Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty's shareholder base includes prominent investors such as Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 398,399 shares, representing a 0.81% stake in the company. The Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio) holds 278,558 shares, accounting for 0.57% of Ulta's shares, while Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) owns 170,657 shares, translating to a 0.35% share percentage. These holdings by influential investors underscore the confidence in Ulta Beauty's market performance and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Ulta Beauty stands strong with a market cap of $22.93 billion. Tractor Supply Co (TSCO, Financial) closely follows with a market cap of $22.71 billion, while Genuine Parts Co (GPC, Financial) and Best Buy Co Inc (BBY, Financial) have market caps of $18.88 billion and $15.98 billion, respectively. This comparison highlights Ulta Beauty's significant market presence and its ability to maintain a leading position within the retail - cyclical industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ulta Beauty Inc's stock performance, profitability, and growth prospects paint a picture of a company that is not only thriving in its industry but also presents a compelling investment opportunity. The company's modest undervaluation, according to GF Value, combined with its strong profitability and growth rankings, positions it favorably against its competitors. With a solid foundation and positive future estimates, Ulta Beauty is poised to continue its upward trajectory, making it an attractive option for value investors seeking growth and stability.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.