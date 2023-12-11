What's Driving Armstrong World Industries Inc's Surprising 13% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization now standing at $4.02 billion. The current price of AWI's stock is $90.9, reflecting a 4.04% gain over the past week and a more significant 13.09% gain over the past three months. This positive trajectory in stock price is further underscored by the company's GF Value, which is currently at $105.85, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. This valuation has remained consistent, as the past GF Value three months ago was $104.27, also indicating a modestly undervalued status.

Introduction to Armstrong World Industries Inc

Armstrong World Industries Inc, operating within the construction industry, is a company focused on the design, innovation, and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. Their diverse product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt. Additionally, through a joint venture with Worthington Industries, Inc., known as Worthington Armstrong Venture (WAVE), the company also produces ceiling suspension system products. 1731695078310735872.png

Assessing Armstrong's Profitability

Armstrong World Industries Inc boasts a strong Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating robust profitability relative to its industry peers. The company's Operating Margin stands at an impressive 18.70%, surpassing 90.31% of 1,641 companies in the industry. Its ROE (Return on Equity) is an exceptional 41.01%, better than 95.96% of 1,609 companies, while the ROA (Return on Assets) at 13.22% outperforms 94.26% of 1,654 companies. The ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) is also noteworthy at 12.25%, ranking higher than 83.97% of 1,653 companies. Armstrong has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, a testament to its financial resilience and operational efficiency.

Growth Prospects of Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Inc's Growth Rank is currently at 4/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 8.20%, which is better than 65.21% of 1,561 companies in the industry. Over a 5-year period, the Revenue Growth Rate per Share has been 8.70%, outperforming 74.66% of 1,460 companies. The estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 5.66%, which is more favorable than 51.03% of 194 companies. However, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate shows a decline of -2.80%, which is still better than 38.9% of 1,216 companies.

Key Shareholders in Armstrong World Industries

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the leading holder in Armstrong World Industries Inc, with 1,171,409 shares, representing 2.65% of the company. Following closely is Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio), holding 735,000 shares, which equates to 1.64% ownership. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) also holds a significant position with 176,645 shares, accounting for 0.4% of the company.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Armstrong World Industries Inc stands strong with a market cap of $4.02 billion. Its closest competitors include SPX Technologies Inc (SPXC, Financial) with a similar market cap of $4.02 billion, Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX, Financial) with a slightly higher market cap of $4.56 billion, and GMS Inc (GMS, Financial) with a market cap of $2.88 billion. These figures place Armstrong World Industries in a competitive position within the construction industry.

Conclusion

In summary, Armstrong World Industries Inc's stock performance has been robust, with a 13.09% gain over the past three months and a current valuation that suggests the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. The company's profitability metrics are strong, with high rankings in Operating Margin, ROE, ROA, and ROIC. Growth prospects show a healthy revenue increase, although EPS growth has seen a slight decline. The company's shareholder base includes notable investors, which adds to its credibility. When placed in the context of its competitors, Armstrong World Industries maintains a solid market position, indicating a promising outlook for the company and its investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.