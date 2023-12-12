With a staggering daily gain of 363% and a three-month gain of 343.46%, Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT, Financial) has caught the attention of many investors. The company boasts an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.77. However, the critical question remains: Is Hut 8 Mining significantly overvalued? This article aims to unravel the valuation of Hut 8 Mining, encouraging readers to delve into the subsequent analysis for a deeper understanding.

Company Introduction

Hut 8 Mining Corp is a digital asset miner based in Alberta, Canada, known for its innovation and high installed capacity rates within the industry. It holds a leading position in self-mined Bitcoin holdings among crypto miners and publicly-traded companies globally. Despite its commitment to mining and holding Bitcoin, the company's current stock price of $10.51 and a market cap of $2.30 billion seem to be at odds with the GF Value of $1.66, suggesting a potential overvaluation. This introduction sets the stage for a detailed exploration of the company's intrinsic value.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock, considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is deemed overvalued, which could lead to disappointing future returns. Conversely, a price below the GF Value Line may indicate a stock with higher potential returns. Currently, Hut 8 Mining's stock price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, indicating it may be significantly overvalued.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with weak financial strength can lead to a high risk of capital loss. It is crucial to assess a company's financial robustness before purchasing its stock. Hut 8 Mining's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.27, placing it lower than 81.05% of peers in the Capital Markets industry. With a financial strength ranking of 5 out of 10, Hut 8 Mining's financial health is considered fair.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, particularly those consistently profitable over the long term, is generally less risky. Hut 8 Mining has been profitable 2 out of the past 10 years. In the last year, it generated $57 million in revenue and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.77. However, its operating margin is a concerning -133.55%, ranking it lower than 90.12% of the industry. The overall profitability rank of 2 out of 10 suggests poor profitability.

The growth of a company is a pivotal valuation factor, as it is closely correlated with the long-term stock performance. Unfortunately, Hut 8 Mining's 3-year average revenue growth rate lags behind 71.32% of its industry peers, and its EBITDA growth rate stands at 0%, which is lower than the industry average.

ROIC vs. WACC

A company's profitability can also be gauged by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Ideally, ROIC should exceed WACC. Hut 8 Mining's ROIC is -21.65, and its WACC is 32.74, indicating that the company is not generating adequate cash flow relative to the capital invested.

Conclusion

In summary, Hut 8 Mining (HUT, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued based on current assessments. The company's financial condition is fair, but its profitability is poor, and its growth ranks unfavorably compared to industry counterparts. To gain further insights into Hut 8 Mining's financials, interested parties can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

Quality and Growth Screener

