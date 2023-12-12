Unveiling Rambus (RMBS)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Closer Look at Rambus Inc (RMBS) and Its Current Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Rambus Inc (RMBS, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of 5.92%, yet it boasts a 3-month gain of 13.26%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.61, investors are prompted to question whether the stock is significantly overvalued. This article aims to delve into the valuation analysis of Rambus (RMBS) and provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of its current market position.

Company Introduction

Rambus Inc is a leading semiconductor solutions provider, specializing in high-speed, high-security computer chips and Silicon intellectual property. The company's main offerings include memory interface chips, silicon IP, and architecture licenses, primarily catering to markets in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Japan, and Singapore. A critical comparison between Rambus (RMBS, Financial)'s stock price of $64.85 and its GF Value of $43.69 suggests that the company's stock may be significantly overvalued. This juxtaposition sets the stage for a deeper evaluation of Rambus's intrinsic value.

1731819557003259904.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive metric used to determine the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line serves as a benchmark, suggesting the fair trading value of the stock.

According to GuruFocus' proprietary valuation method, Rambus (RMBS, Financial) is significantly overvalued. The stock's fair value is estimated using historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. The current price of $64.85 per share places Rambus at a market cap of $7 billion, well above the GF Value, indicating a potential overvaluation.

1731819537277448192.png

Given this significant overvaluation, the long-term return of Rambus stock may not align with its future business growth, potentially leading to lesser returns for investors.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to minimize the risk of permanent capital loss. Rambus's financial strength can be assessed by examining its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. With a cash-to-debt ratio of 12.4, Rambus outperforms 75.55% of its peers in the Semiconductors industry. GuruFocus ranks Rambus's overall financial strength at a solid 10 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over time, is generally less risky. Rambus has been profitable 4 out of the past 10 years, with a revenue of $461.30 million and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.61 over the past twelve months. The company's operating margin of 16.55% ranks well within its industry, indicating fair profitability as ranked by GuruFocus.

Growth is also a pivotal factor in valuation. Rambus's average annual revenue growth of 26.5% surpasses 79.59% of its industry counterparts. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate stands at 0%, a concern for investors looking for growth potential.

ROIC vs. WACC

The comparison between a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is essential to evaluate profitability. Rambus's ROIC of 23.12 is notably higher than its WACC of 12.15, indicating that the company is generating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, Rambus (RMBS, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued based on its current market price. Despite this, the company maintains strong financial health and fair profitability. However, its growth ranking is concerning, as it falls behind a majority of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To gain a deeper insight into Rambus's financials, interested parties can explore the company's 30-Year Financials here.

Discover High-Quality Investments

For investors seeking high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.