Despite a recent 3-month gain of 54.62%, TAL Education Group (TAL, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 5.24%. With a Loss Per Share of $0.15, investors are prompted to consider whether the stock is significantly overvalued. This valuation analysis aims to delve into TAL Education Group's intrinsic value and market position to provide an answer.

Company Introduction

TAL Education Group is a leading smart learning solutions provider in China, which has recently shifted its focus towards enrichment learning and learning technology solutions after regulatory changes. Comparing the stock price of $11.57 to the GF Value of $5.6, an estimation of fair value, suggests a significant overvaluation. This introduction sets the stage for a deeper analysis of TAL Education Group's true market value.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that assesses the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. According to the GF Value, TAL Education Group (TAL, Financial) appears significantly overvalued. This discrepancy indicates potential for poor future returns, as the stock price is well above the ideal fair trading value suggested by the GF Value Line.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Financial Strength

Investors must consider a company's financial strength to avoid permanent capital loss. TAL Education Group boasts a strong cash-to-debt ratio of 17.17, ranking above 78.68% of its peers in the education sector. The company's overall financial strength is rated 8 out of 10, indicating robust financial health.

Evaluating Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, particularly those with consistent profitability, tends to be less risky. TAL Education Group (TAL, Financial) has maintained profitability for 6 out of the past 10 years. However, with an operating margin of -8.69%, it falls short of industry standards. The company's profitability is ranked at 6 out of 10, which is considered fair. In terms of growth, TAL Education Group's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is -33.8%, lagging behind the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

An important profitability measure is the comparison of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). With TAL Education Group's ROIC at -7.07 and its WACC at 1.3, the company is not generating sufficient returns on its investments, indicating challenges in creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TAL Education Group (TAL, Financial) is significantly overvalued when considering its GF Value. While the company demonstrates strong financial health, its profitability and growth metrics suggest there is room for improvement. To gain a deeper understanding of TAL Education Group's financials, interested parties can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.