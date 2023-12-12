Director Bradley Radoff's Strategic 20,000 Share Acquisition of Harte-Hanks Inc

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

In the realm of stock market movements, insider trading activity is often a significant indicator that garners the attention of investors. A recent transaction by Director Bradley Radoff, who purchased 20,000 shares of Harte-Hanks Inc (HHS, Financial) on December 1, 2023, has put the spotlight on this marketing services company. This article aims to provide an objective analysis of this insider buying event, focusing on the data and eschewing subjective interpretation.

Who is Bradley Radoff?

Bradley Radoff is a notable figure in the financial world, known for his strategic investments and his role as a director at Harte-Hanks Inc. His involvement with the company is not just limited to a governance role; Radoff is an active investor in the company's stock, demonstrating his confidence in the firm's future prospects. Over the past year, the insider has increased his stake by purchasing a total of 30,000 shares, without selling any of his holdings.

Harte-Hanks Inc's Business Description

Harte-Hanks Inc is a marketing services company that specializes in multichannel marketing solutions. The company's services range from data analytics and strategy to creative development and customer contact. Harte-Hanks Inc leverages a deep understanding of consumer behavior to help clients effectively engage with their customers, aiming to drive growth and improve business outcomes.

Understanding Insider Buy/Sell

Insider buying occurs when a company's executives or directors purchase shares of their own company's stock. Such transactions are closely monitored as they can signal an insider's confidence in the company's future performance. Conversely, insider selling might indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are diversifying their investments. However, selling does not always imply a lack of confidence, as there could be personal financial planning reasons behind the decision.

Insider Trends at Harte-Hanks Inc

The insider transaction history for Harte-Hanks Inc reveals a pattern of confidence among its insiders. Over the past year, there have been 11 insider buys and notably, no insider sells. This trend suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company's operations and prospects are betting on its success. 1732038235699343360.png

Valuation and Market Perception

On the day of Radoff's recent acquisition, Harte-Hanks Inc's shares were trading at $7.23 each, valuing the company at $54.195 million. The price-earnings ratio of 2.45 is significantly lower than both the industry median of 11.76 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This disparity suggests that the stock may be undervalued when considering its earnings potential relative to its peers. However, with a price of $7.23 and a GuruFocus Value of $6.66, Harte-Hanks Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. 1732038252916961280.png The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, it incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The insider buying activity by Bradley Radoff at Harte-Hanks Inc is a significant event that warrants investor attention. Radoff's purchase aligns with the overall insider buying trend at the company, which has seen a total of 11 insider buys over the past year. The valuation metrics present a mixed picture, with the stock's price-earnings ratio suggesting undervaluation, while the price-to-GF-Value ratio indicates modest overvaluation. Investors considering Harte-Hanks Inc should weigh these factors, along with the company's business prospects and the broader market conditions, before making investment decisions. As always, insider transactions are just one piece of the puzzle, and a comprehensive analysis should include a variety of financial and strategic considerations.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.