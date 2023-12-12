IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $512.26, IDEXX Laboratories Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 0.84%, marked against a three-month change of 1.04%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that IDEXX Laboratories Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Considering the individual ranks, GuruFocus assigned IDEXX Laboratories Inc a GF Score of 97 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding IDEXX Laboratories Inc Business

IDEXX Laboratories Inc, with a market cap of $42.54 billion and sales of $3.59 billion, operates with a remarkable operating margin of 30.06%. The company primarily develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic products, equipment, and services for pets and livestock. Its key product lines include single-use canine and feline test kits that veterinarians can employ in the office, benchtop chemistry and hematology analyzers for test-panel analysis on-site, reference lab services, and tests to detect and manage disease in livestock. The firm also offers vet practice management software and consulting services to animal hospitals. IDEXX Laboratories Inc garners close to 40% of its revenue from outside the United States, indicating a diversified and global presence.

Financial Strength Breakdown

The Financial Strength rating of IDEXX Laboratories Inc reflects a resilient balance sheet, capable of withstanding financial headwinds. An impressive Interest Coverage ratio of 23.51 indicates a strong ability to meet interest obligations. The Altman Z-Score of 18.8 further reinforces the company's defense against financial distress. Additionally, a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.32 showcases IDEXX Laboratories Inc's strategic debt management.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank of IDEXX Laboratories Inc is exemplary, with an increasing Operating Margin over the past five years, demonstrating enhanced profitability. The Piotroski F-Score affirms the company's solid financial situation, while a Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five indicates consistent operational performance.

Growth Rank Breakdown

IDEXX Laboratories Inc's high Growth Rank reflects its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 13.1% outperforms 57% of competitors in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The consistent increase in EBITDA over the past few years highlights IDEXX Laboratories Inc's growth capabilities.

Conclusion: IDEXX Laboratories Inc's Position for Outperformance

Considering IDEXX Laboratories Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. The company's strategic management, innovative product offerings, and strong market presence form a solid foundation for future success. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

