MongoDB Inc (MDB) Reports 30% Revenue Growth in Q3 Fiscal 2024

Atlas Revenue Climbs by 36%, Free Cash Flow Turns Positive

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • MongoDB Inc (MDB) announces a 30% year-over-year revenue increase in Q3 Fiscal 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share rises to $0.96, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago period.
  • Free cash flow improves significantly to $35.0 million, reversing the negative free cash flow from the previous year.
  • MongoDB Atlas now represents 66% of total Q3 revenue, with a 36% year-over-year growth.
Article's Main Image

On December 5, 2023, MongoDB Inc (MDB, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2023. The company reported a robust 30% increase in total revenue, reaching $432.9 million, and a significant improvement in profitability.

Financial Performance Overview

MongoDB Inc (MDB, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in the third quarter of Fiscal 2024. Subscription revenue, which constitutes the bulk of the company's earnings, saw a 30% year-over-year increase to $418.3 million. Services revenue also grew by 13%, contributing $14.6 million. The company's gross profit margin improved, with a reported 75% gross margin compared to 72% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit was even higher at 77%, reflecting a 3% increase from the previous year's non-GAAP gross margin.

Operational Highlights and Customer Growth

MongoDB Inc (MDB, Financial) continued to expand its customer base, now serving over 46,400 customers. The company's flagship product, MongoDB Atlas, has been a significant growth driver, with its revenue up by 36% year-over-year and now accounting for 66% of the total Q3 revenue. The recent launch of MongoDB Atlas Vector Search and other AI-powered capabilities underscore the company's commitment to innovation and competitive positioning in the market.

Profitability and Cash Flow

The company's focus on profitability is evident in the reduction of its loss from operations, which decreased to $45.2 million from $82.9 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP income from operations was a gain of $78.5 million, a substantial increase from $19.8 million in the same quarter last year. MongoDB Inc (MDB, Financial) also reported a net loss of $29.3 million, or $0.41 per share, an improvement from a net loss of $84.8 million, or $1.23 per share, in the year-ago period. The non-GAAP net income was $79.1 million, or $0.96 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $18.7 million, or $0.23 per share, in the year-ago period.

From a liquidity perspective, MongoDB Inc (MDB, Financial) ended the quarter with $1.9 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash. The company generated $38.4 million of cash from operations and achieved a free cash flow of $35.0 million, a significant improvement from the negative free cash flow of $8.4 million in the year-ago period.

Forward Guidance and Conference Call

Looking ahead, MongoDB Inc (MDB, Financial) has provided guidance for the fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2024, projecting revenue between $429.0 million to $433.0 million for Q4 and $1.654 billion to $1.658 billion for the full year. Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $35.0 million to $38.0 million for Q4 and $236.3 million to $239.3 million for the full year. Non-GAAP net income per share is anticipated to be in the range of $0.44 to $0.46 for Q4 and $2.89 to $2.91 for the full year.

The company will discuss these financial results and the business outlook in a conference call on December 5, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conclusion

MongoDB Inc (MDB, Financial)'s third-quarter results reflect a company that is not only growing its top line at a healthy rate but also improving its profitability and cash flow metrics. The strong performance of MongoDB Atlas and the company's innovation in AI capabilities position it well for continued growth. Investors and analysts will likely keep a close eye on the company's ability to sustain this momentum in the coming quarters.

For a detailed understanding of MongoDB Inc (MDB, Financial)'s financials, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, readers are encouraged to view the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MongoDB Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.