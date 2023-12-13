Unveiling JM Smucker Co (SJM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The stock market is a dynamic arena, and JM Smucker Co (SJM, Financial) is no exception, with a daily gain of 3.28% and a three-month loss of 17.96%. With a reported Loss Per Share of $0.16, investors are left pondering whether the stock is modestly undervalued. This article delves into the valuation of JM Smucker Co (SJM), engaging readers in an analysis that could reveal investment opportunities.

Company Introduction

JM Smucker Co (SJM, Financial), a leading packaged food company, primarily serves the U.S. retail channel, which accounts for 84% of its projected fiscal 2024 revenue. The company's portfolio, following divestitures totaling around $1.5 billion in sales, now sees retail coffee as its largest category, spearheaded by brands like Folgers and Dunkin'. The pet foods segment, with top brands such as Milk-Bone and Meow Mix, contributes about 23% of sales. The remaining revenue is largely driven by consumer foods, including Jif peanut butter and Smucker's jelly. The impending acquisition of Hostess Brands is set to further shape JM Smucker Co's market presence.

With a current stock price of $116.12, and a Fair Value (GF Value) of $150.73, JM Smucker Co (SJM, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. This valuation discrepancy lays the groundwork for an in-depth evaluation of the company's intrinsic worth.

1732181841831587840.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. According to this valuation model, JM Smucker Co (SJM, Financial) is currently priced below its GF Value, indicating potential for higher future returns relative to its business growth.

1732181819480141824.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors must scrutinize a company's financial strength to avoid potential capital loss. JM Smucker Co's financial solidity is captured by a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.16, which is lower than 72.49% of its peers in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. This places its financial strength at a fair rating of 6 out of 10, suggesting a balanced sheet, albeit with room for improvement.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, particularly those with consistent profitability, tends to be less risky. JM Smucker Co has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, with a notable operating margin of 15.4%, placing it above 86.29% of its industry counterparts. This solid profitability is rated 7 out of 10. However, JM Smucker Co's growth trajectory has been less impressive, with a 3-year average revenue growth rate lagging behind 55.12% of the industry and a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate ranking lower than 90.38% of its peers.

ROIC vs WACC

An effective way to gauge profitability is by comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Ideally, a company should generate higher returns on invested capital than the cost of its capital. Over the past year, JM Smucker Co's ROIC was -1.87, falling short of its WACC of 4.26, suggesting challenges in creating shareholder value.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JM Smucker Co (SJM, Financial) presents as modestly undervalued, with fair financial health and profitability. Despite its weaker growth rankings, the company's overall prospects remain intriguing. For a more detailed financial overview, investors are encouraged to examine JM Smucker Co's 30-Year Financials.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.