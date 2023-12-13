Insider Sell Alert: CFO Richard Blackley Sells 21,171 Shares of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

In a notable insider transaction, CFO Richard Blackley of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR, Financial) sold 21,171 shares of the company's stock on December 4, 2023. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, where Blackley has sold a total of 128,873 shares and made no purchases. The recent sale has caught the attention of investors and market analysts, prompting a closer look at the insider's trading behavior and its potential implications for Oscar Health Inc's stock performance.

Who is Richard Blackley of Oscar Health Inc?

Richard Blackley serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Oscar Health Inc, a position that places him in charge of the company's financial operations, including strategic planning, risk management, and financial reporting. As CFO, Blackley's insights into the company's financial health and strategic direction are invaluable, making his trading activities particularly noteworthy to investors.

Oscar Health Inc's Business Description

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company that leverages technology, data, and design to provide a user-friendly healthcare experience. With a focus on individual health insurance, the company aims to make health insurance more accessible and affordable for consumers. Oscar Health Inc operates in a competitive and highly regulated industry, where innovation and customer satisfaction are key to success.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

The insider transaction history for Oscar Health Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 19 sells and no buys over the past year. This trend could be interpreted in several ways. On one hand, insiders might sell shares for personal financial planning reasons that do not necessarily reflect their outlook on the company's future. On the other hand, consistent selling by insiders, particularly by high-level executives like the CFO, may raise questions about their confidence in the company's prospects. 1732228658732527616.png The relationship between insider trading activity and stock price is complex. While insider sells do not always lead to a decline in stock price, they can sometimes signal to the market that insiders believe the stock may be overvalued or that growth prospects are not as strong as the current price suggests.

Valuation and Market Cap

On the day of Richard Blackley's recent sale, shares of Oscar Health Inc were trading at $8.34, giving the company a market cap of $1.840 billion. This valuation is particularly interesting when considering the GF Value of the stock. 1732228673450340352.png With a GF Value of $10.90, Oscar Health Inc is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent insider sell by CFO Richard Blackley may raise questions among investors, especially given the pattern of insider selling at Oscar Health Inc over the past year. However, it is important to consider the broader context, including the company's valuation and market cap. With the stock trading below its GF Value, there may be an opportunity for investors if the company's fundamentals remain strong and the market corrects the current undervaluation. Investors should continue to monitor insider trading activity, as it can provide valuable insights into the sentiments of those with the most intimate knowledge of the company. Nonetheless, such transactions should be weighed against other financial metrics and market analyses to make informed investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.